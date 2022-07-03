‘Face and Courage’: Martha questions Jonathan why he ran away | come around

04 Jul Monday

Ítalo tries to hide his shock when he learns from Leonardo that Clarice was married to Jonathan. Alfredo doesn’t let Pat talk about what happened between her and Moa. Joca finds Olivia in front of Pat’s house. Jonathan lies to Martha about the research he did with Clarice. Moa questions Andrea about her feelings for him. Andréa and Moa have their first night of love. Dagmar disguises his voice when Paulo calls, and alerts Regina, his daughter. Marcela authorizes Paulo to go to the SG to get more information about the Clarice case. Alfredo’s editor decides to publish the children’s story inspired by Pat and Moa. Ítalo agrees to join Coragem.com. Sosô tells Alfredo that Chiquinho saw Pat and Moa kissing. Pat’s husband is in shock.

