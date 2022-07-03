‘Face and Courage’: Martha questions Jonathan why he ran away | come around

When they see each other again, they go back in time and remember the scientist’s marriage to Clarice (Taís Araujo).
“Clarice has always been my companion, who believed in my crazy things. It’s very bad to live without her. It makes me feel empty, I miss…”, he laments.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Jonathan (Guilherme Weber) tells Martha (Claudia Di Moura) he misses Clarice (Taís Araujo) — Photo: TV Globo
Martha points out that even after the separation, Clarice continued to love the scientist, and questions why he ran away soon after the businesswoman’s death.
“She’s always loved you, Jonathan. The way of loving has changed over time.”
“Was it because you didn’t know how to deal with the pain that you left? Or is there anything else I should know?”, she asks.
Will Jonathan talk about the coveted secret formula, the main cause of the businesswoman’s death?
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 4/7, of Cara e Courage.
04 Jul
Monday
Ítalo tries to hide his shock when he learns from Leonardo that Clarice was married to Jonathan. Alfredo doesn’t let Pat talk about what happened between her and Moa. Joca finds Olivia in front of Pat’s house. Jonathan lies to Martha about the research he did with Clarice. Moa questions Andrea about her feelings for him. Andréa and Moa have their first night of love. Dagmar disguises his voice when Paulo calls, and alerts Regina, his daughter. Marcela authorizes Paulo to go to the SG to get more information about the Clarice case. Alfredo’s editor decides to publish the children’s story inspired by Pat and Moa. Ítalo agrees to join Coragem.com. Sosô tells Alfredo that Chiquinho saw Pat and Moa kissing. Pat’s husband is in shock.
