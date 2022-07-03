Father of a Brazilian who went to fight in the War in Ukraine receives information about his son’s death: ‘we are in shock’ | Rio Grande do Sul

The family of Douglas Rodrigues Búrigo, 40 years old, resident of São José dos Ausentes, in the Serra do Rio Grande do Sul, confirms that they received, on the morning of this Saturday (2), the information that he died in the War in Ukraine. According to Pedro Elson Vieira Búrigo, Douglas’ father, a commander called and informed him that he was the victim of a bombing in the Kharkiv region.

“They ask us to get in touch with the Itamaraty to find out what should be done. We are still researching, we are in shock”, defines the father in an interview with g1.

State deputy Carlos Búrigo (MDB), Douglas’ cousin, told g1 that the Brazilian Embassy in Ukraine confirms the death. However, they still need to receive the documents and other official data from the European country to pass on to Itamaraty.

The report contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairsbut, until the most recent publication, there was no response.

‘He was convinced that he would save people’, says father

According to Pedro Elson, the son left the city on March 22, when he went to Vacaria and, from there, took a bus to São Paulo. Two days later, he left for Poland, stopping in Dubai, from where he took a train to the Ukrainian border. All the while, according to Pedro Elson, they communicated via WhatsApp.

“Almost every day we communicated. He had the phone, bought a European chip and spoke every day”, he describes.

The last contact was on Tuesday (28), when he informed that he would go to the front line of a battle and would not have a signal to use the phone. For his father, Douglas’ idea was not to participate in guerrilla warfare, but to assist the Ukrainian civilian population in humanitarian services.

“He went, at first, to humanitarian service. His idea was to get there and do humanitarian service. It was his dream to help, but I think then it went wrong and he went straight to the front line, and the worst thing happened”, says.

Douglas served in the Army in Uruguaiana for four years, where his daughter currently lives. Afterwards, he started to work with cargo transport, with his father, and lived in several cities in the North and Northeast of the country.