Felipe Andreoli exposes relationship with Fátima Bernardes inside Globo

Felipe Andreoli appeared in a click to the presenter and talked about partnership

Felipe Andreoli decided to use their social networks to wish good energy to the Fátima Bernardes, after the communicator left “Encontro” and took over “The Voice”. The presenter always maintained a good relationship with William Bonner’s ex-wife, even replacing her a few times at Globo.

In a photo where they appear in the “Encontro” studio, Felipe Andreoli appeared smiling next to Fátima Bernardes and talked about the relationship he had with the presenter, praising the partnership between them in these 10 years of the program: “I’m just here to congratulate this amazing woman, kind, thoughtful, dear, polite to all the people around her. Congratulations on her story, @fatimabernardes”.

“But above all, thank you for the opportunity, for opening the doors of Globo to me, for trusting that guy who used to run after his interviews at the doors of parties and polling stations. I know that this choice passed through other people, but your YES for me was fundamental. I learned a lot from you, to be a better presenter, but above all, I learned to be a better person too”, wrote Felipe Andreoli in the caption.

ANA MARIA IS CUT LIVE

In a brief participation in the morning of Ana Maria, Felipe Andreoli had repercussions in recent days, by cutting the live presenter. In the final moments of the show, he got up from the breakfast table and surprised her by taking one of the dishes that was in the studio. While Ana Maria remained at the table talking, Felipe removed the flowers that decorated the plate, handed it to the blonde, and took the whole cake to take to Globo’s sports newsroom.

