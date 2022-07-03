Fernanda Vasconcellos presents her first child, Romeo’s, not-so-basic little room; see photos

Actress Fernanda Vasconcellos presents her first child’s not-so-basic little room on her social networks; check out the images

First-time Mom, Actress Fernanda Vasconcellos is living one of the best moments of her life with the birth of her first child, Romeoas a result of its relationship with Cassio Reis. This Saturday (2), the artist decided to show the details of the baby’s luxurious room.

On her social media profile, the actress shared a sequence of clicks from the room, which aims to bring the world into the place.

With minimalist decor, the couple opted for world map wallpaper and blue denim details. In addition to the crib, the room has a bed/sofa and the traditional breastfeeding armchair.

Despite looking simple, the place is not cheap at all. To carry out all the decoration and installation of furniture for the newborn’s room, the dads of the moment had to pay almost R$ 12 thousand reais.

the firstborn of Fernanda and cassio was born on June 28 at the Pro Matre maternity ward. The baby’s arrival was announced by the parents in an Instagram post.

Look:

BIRTH

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos announced last Tuesday (28) the arrival of her first child with the actor Cassio Reis. At the age of 37, the actress became a mother for the first time.

She posed while still in the maternity ward with the little Romeo in the arms. The actress appeared emotional shortly after giving birth and moved her followers.