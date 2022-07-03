Filho de Portinari shows the painter’s personal and family side; see photos | Rio de Janeiro

The photos show Portinari’s origins – with his Italian grandparents and parents and the painter’s 11 brothers – and the family formed by him, his wife, María Victoria, and their son.

Portinari’s exhibition in Rio reveals works that have never been seen by the public

João Cândido recalls an emotional moment when he saw the exhibition in São Paulo: for the first time, it was not only his father who was honored, but also his mother. The space highlights the importance of the wife both in the artist’s life and career.

“He didn’t know how to drive, he didn’t know how to sign a check, he didn’t know how to sell a painting. She was the strong arm of his life. She made it his only concern to paint.“, highlights.

2 of 25 Portinari, his wife and son, circa 1942 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

3 of 25 Portinari and his son, at Praia do Leme, South Zone, 1940 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

4 of 25 Portinari and his son, João Cândido, approximately 1940 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

5 of 25 Portinari and his son, around 1940 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

6 of 25 Portinari and his son, in Brodowski, 1939 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

7 of 25 Portinari and his son, João Cândido, around 1945 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

8 of 25 Portinari and his son looking at the window of a painting and drawing supplies store, approximately 1950 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

9 of 25 Caricature of Portinari with son and wife, dedicated to a student in Paris, 1952 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

10 of 25 Portinari and João Cândido, around 16 years old — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

A collector of only one year

Today the founder and general director of the Portinari Project, João Cândido has accompanied his father since childhood.

In 1940, the painter exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) works by a a somewhat unusual collector: the one-year-old son. The case made headlines in foreign newspapers.

11 of 25 Portinari and João Cândido at the opening of the "Portinari of Brazil" exhibition at MoMA, NYC, in 1940. — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

12 of 25 Foreign newspaper brought Portinari and his son to MoMa — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

This collection was part of a selection that the artist started even before João Cândido was born, and which he would not sell for nothing.

The painter’s son says that he had to get rid of most of the works that his father left for him, in order to have the resources to keep the Portinari Project going for 43 years. only have some works that he doesn’t think of getting rid of in any way – kept at seven keys.

An example is the study for the tile panel of the Pedregulho housing complex, in Rio, which inspired the project’s logo. According to João Cândido, the objective of the work was “that low-income residents, the humblest collective on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, together the best of Brazilian art“.

13 of 25 "Menino", 1950: study for the panel "'Pulando Carniça" that inspired the logo of the Portinari Project — Photo: Reproduction/Projeto Portinari

14 of 25 Tile panel "Pulando Carniça", 1951, in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/Projeto Portinari

another work “protected” is the drawing “Palaninho”, made in Paris, which brings the inspiration that the artist carried about painting his own people. For João Cândido, it was “a kind of ‘profession of faith’where Portinari promises what he would fulfill throughout his life, until his last breath”.

“From here I got to see my land better — I got to see Brodowski as it is. Here I don’t feel like doing anything. I’m going to paint ‘Palaninho’, I’m going to paint those people with that outfit and that color”, wrote the painter in a letter.

15 of 25 "Palaninho", 1930: drawing that symbolizes Portinari's desire to portray the Brazilian — Photo: Reproduction/Projeto Portinari

Church of Pampulha and the veto of the archbishop

Inaugurated in 1943 by the then mayor Juscelino Kubitschek, the Church of São Francisco de Assis da Pampulha, in Minas Gerais, featured works by Portinari.

“When he created the Pampulha Church, it was kind of crazy, because you had a mayor of Belo Horizonte who was crazy enough to invite two communists to build a church: Oscar Niemeyer and Portinari”, says João Cândido.

16 of 25 Portinari with his wife, Maria, and their son while working at a church in Pampulha (BH) — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

17 of 25 Photo from 1944 of the Church of Pampulha — Photo: Reproduction/Projeto Portinari

But the result, which also had the participation of landscaper Roberto Burle Marx, did not please the archbishop of the city. Religious rites were banned for 13 years in space.

“He used to criticize, for example, Portinari had committed a heresy: he had made San Francisco talking to vultures. Portinari, who had that redneck thing, kind of malicious, very intelligent, replied like this, in the can: ‘Look, I see nothing wrong with the humblest of saints speaking to the humblest of birds’“, recalls the son, with humor.

Since 1947, the church has been recognized as a Brazilian Cultural Heritage and in 2021 it was elevated to a sanctuary.

Immigrant family and 11 siblings

A man of “deep tenderness”, Portinari came from a large family, with 11 brothers. Upon gaining recognition in art, he helped his brothers and renovated the home of their parents, Baptista and Dominga, in Brodowski. On site, the painter also created the “Nonna’s Chapel” to her paternal grandmother, Pellegrina. Space today is the Casa de Portinari Museum.

18 of 25 In Brodowski, sisters Olga and Tata, wife Maria, son João, the girlfriend of a cousin of João, father Baptista, sister Inês and her husband — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

19 of 25 Family around Portinari's maternal grandmother – Maria Sandri (seated on the right) – and the painter's mother (on the right) — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

20 of 25 In 1940, Portinari and his wife with the painter's parents during the renovation of the house in Brodowski – current museum — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

21 of 25 Portinari and his paternal grandmother, Pellegrina, during construction of the chapel, approximately in 1941 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

22 of 25 Portinari's mother, Dominga, with João Cândido in her arms, in Brodowski, 1939 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

23 of 25 João's cousin, Maria, Portinari, João Cândido (baby) and the painter's mother, around 1942 — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari

24 of 25 Portinari's granddaughter, Denise, with the painter's mother, Dominga, 1964 — Photo: Personal archive/Joâo Cândido Portinari

25 of 25 Images of Portinari and his father on the computer, João Cândido and the painter's grandson, João Carlos — Photo: Personal archive/João Cândido Portinari