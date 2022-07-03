Find out what eating habits people over 50 need to have

A person over 50 can be healthier and disposition than a 20-year-old. That will depend on how these people live. After all, the practice of physical exercises, the care with the mental health and with food are essential to live well. That’s why we’ve separated some tips for people over 50 that are fundamental to keeping the body healthy!

See more about food over 50 and stay tuned!

Reduce red meat consumption

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t like a good barbecue, but this type of meal can bring a lot of harm. That’s because red meats are very heavy and need a lot of time and energy for their digestion. Thus, it is better to avoid it after the age of 50, since the metabolism of a person of that age is no longer the same as when he was 20. Therefore, the best option is really to consume white and lean meats, which leads us to the second tip!

eat more fish

Fish is very tasty, but also very beneficial for the health of our body and mind. This is due to the fact that fish have a greater reserve of good fat, in addition to containing several important vitamins and nutrients. Starting with Omega 3, which is a compound that every person over 50 needs to know. After all, it helps in the maintenance of the nervous system, improves memory, regulates mood and generates more mood. So, by investing in more meals with salmon, sardines, tuna and other fish, you gain more health!

Increase the amount of fiber

As we have already mentioned, our body’s metabolism stops being the same after a certain age. As a result, digestion can become a real challenge. So invest in foods with more fiber, such as oats, plums and oranges. That way, you ensure that your bowels work smoothly.

eat more salad

Finally, it is worth mentioning the need to balance meals. This includes the need to put more leaves, vegetables and grains on the plate. For this, you can put more than half of your meal in salads. This will be the guarantee that your body will receive more nutrients and vitamins.