Find out what the value of gasoline would be if there were no taxes

Yadunandan Singh 50 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Find out what the value of gasoline would be if there were no taxes 0 Views

Any driver who has had the chance to participate in a taxes is aware of the impact that this charge has on the final cost of Gasoline. The amounts are unexpected and account for a significant amount of money in the family. So check out in this article what the prices of fuel and gasoline would be if they were tax-exempt.

Read more: The price that gasoline can get with the reduction of ICMS

Find out how much you’d pay for gas if you didn’t have taxes

Due to the anticipated reduction of bombs due to the ICMS limitation, curiosity about the topic seems to have become even greater. Despite all motorists’ expectations, the government’s attempt to lower fuel prices may not have much effect given recent increases in gasoline prices per gallon.

How to know how much is the price of gasoline without taxes?

On its website, Petrobras makes clear how gasoline prices are set, starting with its own percentage rate of 39.3%. Let’s assume that the price of a liter is R$ 7.23. Petrobras receives R$ 2.84 of this total. Federal taxes are also included in the price calculation, which account for 9.5% of the total and amount to around R$0.69.

According to this calculation, state taxes are equivalent to 24.2% (about R$1.75). In addition, there is a cost of R$ 0.95 for the anhydrous ethanol component, 13.1% of the price. Last but not least, the 13.8% share of distributors was valued at R$1.

Thus, if the cost of gasoline were determined without taking into account federal and state taxes, gasoline would cost drivers an average of R$4.79 instead of R$7.23. But of course this is just an example, as the price of a gallon of gasoline usually varies from R$8 to R$10.

If you want to see the calculation of how much taxes affect the price of fuel in your state, just go to the Petrobras website and find out.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

After defaulting on 3AC, Voyager Digital exchange suspends customer withdrawals, deposits and trading

The liquidity crisis in the crypto market led another company in the segment to suspend …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved