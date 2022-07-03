Find out what the value of gasoline would be if there were no taxes

Any driver who has had the chance to participate in a taxes is aware of the impact that this charge has on the final cost of Gasoline. The amounts are unexpected and account for a significant amount of money in the family. So check out in this article what the prices of fuel and gasoline would be if they were tax-exempt.

Find out how much you’d pay for gas if you didn’t have taxes

Due to the anticipated reduction of bombs due to the ICMS limitation, curiosity about the topic seems to have become even greater. Despite all motorists’ expectations, the government’s attempt to lower fuel prices may not have much effect given recent increases in gasoline prices per gallon.

How to know how much is the price of gasoline without taxes?

On its website, Petrobras makes clear how gasoline prices are set, starting with its own percentage rate of 39.3%. Let’s assume that the price of a liter is R$ 7.23. Petrobras receives R$ 2.84 of this total. Federal taxes are also included in the price calculation, which account for 9.5% of the total and amount to around R$0.69.

According to this calculation, state taxes are equivalent to 24.2% (about R$1.75). In addition, there is a cost of R$ 0.95 for the anhydrous ethanol component, 13.1% of the price. Last but not least, the 13.8% share of distributors was valued at R$1.

Thus, if the cost of gasoline were determined without taking into account federal and state taxes, gasoline would cost drivers an average of R$4.79 instead of R$7.23. But of course this is just an example, as the price of a gallon of gasoline usually varies from R$8 to R$10.

If you want to see the calculation of how much taxes affect the price of fuel in your state, just go to the Petrobras website and find out.