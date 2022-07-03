Flamengo advances in conversations and is close to hiring ‘substitute’ for Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira no longer plays with Flamengo’s colors. The loan of the midfielder, who belongs to Manchester United, from England, ended this last Friday (1) and, thus, the player will return to the Premier League, even if it is to play for another team.

Without Andreas, Flamengo knows it needs to go to the market in search of new names. The midfield is a lack in Dorival’s team, who wanted the United player to remain, but an agreement was not possible, amid the values ​​of the English club.

Flamengo, then, advanced in the conversations and is close to taking the Brazilian Wendel, from Zenit, from France. The carioca club wants to take advantage of the newest FIFA rule to count on the creation of Fluminense. According to sources, Marcos Braz already had the first meeting with the midfielder’s agent in search of closing a contract.

Flamengo’s idea is to try to sign Wendel for a season on loan. Zenit is willing to sell him, but the values ​​are not to the liking of the Carioca club. According to sources, the Russian club asks for something around 15 million euros from the player. On the side of Wendel, there is the green light to wear the colors of the giant from Rio.

Vidal in Flamengo’s sights

In addition to Wendel, Vidal can reach Flamengo. There are conversations between the parties, but Fla adopts caution, since Vidal is considered a very expensive player by the standards of Brazilian football. The idea, however, is to have the names of Vidal and Wendel.