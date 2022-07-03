Flamengo agrees to hire Vidal – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Player should be announced in the next few hours by Rubro-Negro

With the departure of Andreas Pereira, Flamengo sees that it needs to strengthen the midfield sector. Despite the transfer window being closed, the red-black board acted quickly in the market and agreed to hire midfielder Arturo Vidal, ex-Inter Milan (ITA), who was free on the market after a friendly termination with the Italian team.

According to information from journalist Benjamin Back, Flamengo started negotiations with the Chilean in the city of São Paulo and is close to announcing the steering wheel in the coming days. From now on, Rubro-Negro awaits the arrival of the player in Rio de Janeiro to sign the bond with Mais Querido.

In addition to Vidal, Flamengo is close to hiring another midfielder: the Brazilian Wendel, who is at Zenit (RUS). As Russia and Ukraine remain at war, Rubro-Negro is looking for alternatives for the player to arrive on loan until June 2023, the date on which FIFA limits the ties of athletes who are in the countries involved.

While the board continues to work to announce Vidal, Rubro-Negro their attentions for the match against Tolima (COL), for Libertadores. The match will be this Wednesday (06), at Maracanã, starting at 21:30 (Brasília time). The match will be shown on ESPN, on closed TV. However, as usual, Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, via YouTube.