Flamengo finds ideal land for stadium construction

With all the imbroglio involving Vasco’s game at Maracanã, justice denied Flamengo’s appeal and the game will be held at the stadium this Sunday. The fact that Flamengo, which is one of those responsible for managing the stadium, was not respected, did not please the club’s board.

Therefore, President Rodolfo Landim has a meeting scheduled for this Sunday with Mayor Eduardo Paes and representatives of the City Hall, to present the project to build the Flamengo stadium.

Initially, the project foresees the construction of the stadium in the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca. From the first contact made, Eduardo Paes talked about the fact that the Olympic Park land does not belong to the City Hall, which could make things difficult.

In a video on his Youtube channel, Gustavo Henrique Dando Choque brought the information that the board found the ideal land for the construction of his stadium. The officers will present this option at the meeting.

“The meeting between Eduardo Paes and Landim will take place to talk about the project for the new Flamengo stadium, it is not ruled out that the land of Terra Encantada is the plan B of the direction of Flamengo, for the construction of the stadium. I don’t see any other way out than for Flamengo to have its stadium, we’re going to fight, fight and do whatever it takes to have our stadium”, said Gustavo Henrique Dando Choque.

Shock also highlighted the issue that the location of Terra Encantada’s land is better for public transport. In addition to the BRT, many bus lines coming from Baixada, Zona Norte and easy access from Zona Sul help with arrival.

“I’ve been thinking, and I think that Terra Encantada’s terrain is a better option than at the Olympic Park and it’s not difficult to explain why. There at Terra Encantada, we have the BRT that is in the crosshairs, at the door and we also have bus lines from Baixada Fluminense, a good part of the North Zone. Residents of the South Zone can take a subway to Jardim Oceânico and from there they can take a BRT to the stadium”.

Finally, Choque stressed that a Flamengo stadium will not be like Maracanã, in terms of accessibility. But he confirmed that Terra Encantada’s land is very large, and in addition to a stadium, Mais Querido will be able to build a red-black complex.

“It will not be a Maracanã, in terms of accessibility. But Terra Encantada’s ground is gigantic, there is an area that Flamengo can really build a stadium on, and it has a gigantic advantage, there are no buildings around the ground that could cause complaints. Due to the size of the land, in addition to a stadium, a Flamengo complex can be built”.