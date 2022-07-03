Flamengo opens conversations for Alexis Sánchez after signing Vidal – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro closed the hiring of the Chilean midfielder last Saturday (02) and now also aims at the striker

O Flamengo continues at full steam in the ball market. After closing the contracts for Everton Chives and Arturo Vidal, the board of Rubro-Negro wastes no time and opens conversations for Alexis Sánchez, striker for Inter Milan (ITA). In this way, Mais Querido tries to reinforce the attack with another athlete of European level in the squad.

Alexis Sánchez no longer has as much space in Italian football and is looking for new air, however, the striker still has the desire to play for Inter Milan in the 2022/23 season. Even focused on preparing for the new season, the striker has already started conversations with the Flamengo to open negotiations. Remembering that Mengo has not yet made any official proposal for the Chilean striker. Information published primarily by the Goal Chile portal.

At 33 years old, Alexis Sánchez has been with Inter Milan for three seasons. In total, there are 109 games for the Italian club (4,290 minutes on the field), with only 20 goals scored and 19 assists signed, thus participating in 39 goals. The Chilean forward then engages directly in a ball play into the net every 110 minutes.

Far from the peak of his career, reaching in the days of Arsenal (ING), between 2014 and 2017, the Chilean striker is above average for South American football. Revealed by Cobreloa (CHI) and with spells at Colo-Colo (CHI), River Plate (ARG), Udinese (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), Arenal (ING), Manchester United (ING) and now Inter Milan (ITA), Alexis Sánchez opens the door to Flamengo to start conversations. In this way, Rubro-Negro is the team that can provide the Chilean athlete’s first experience in Brazilian football.