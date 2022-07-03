Flamengo reinforcement, Vidal has three games of 90 minutes in 21/22 | Flamengo

In total, Vidal participated in 41 games, between Serie A, Champions League, Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup. Of these, in just three, the Chilean was on the field for at least 90 minutes. On average, it was 33.6 minutes per game.

The three games in which Vidal was on the field 90 minutes were the return game of the round of 16 of the Champions League, against Liverpool, against Sheriff in the group stage of the Champions League and against Fiorentina, for the Serie A.

He started only eight times. In the season, he still has four games left with 75 minutes or more. One of them, with 87 minutes in the first leg against Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Arturo Vidal, from Inter Milan, publishes a photo with the Flamengo shirt

Vidal scored two goals last season and provided four assists. He was punished with six yellow cards and did not receive a red card in any game.

The numbers were taken from the Transfermarkt and Soccerway websites.

Upon his arrival at Flamengo, as well as Everton Cebolinha, Vidal will only be able to enter the field after July 18, when the transfer window opens.



