Fluminense thrashes Corinthians with Fred and Cano and climbs in the Brasileirão

Fluminense had a great first half, finished the bill in the second and thrashed the (quite) alternative team from Corinthians, with ease, this afternoon (2), at Maracanã, in Rio. The Argentine Germán Cano scored twice and Fred ended it for the opening duel of the 15th round of the Brasileirão. Defender Manoel, ex-Timão, had scored the third.

Amid a wave of injuries and suspensions, saving the main pieces for the confrontation with Boca Juniors for the Libertadores round of 16, Alvinegro entered the field with a team formed by Cássio in the goal and a mix between reserves and young people at the base in the line. . Tricolor carioca had nothing to do with that and took advantage of it to dictate the pace of the game in the first stage, opening the scoring with Manoel, with a header, in the 15th minute, building a rout.

Live from Corinthians

Also from the top and taking advantage of a gap between the defenders, Cano widened even before the break, in the 41st minute. The striker still scored his second at 25 of the second stage. To give final numbers to the match and increase the celebration in the crowd, Fred left his at 45′.

With the triumph, the Laranjeiras team takes a leap in the table and, at least provisionally, closes the G4. With 24 points, Flu surpassed Athletico and Internacional, who are still playing in the round. Corinthians, with 26 points, was overtaken by Atlético-MG and dropped to third place.

Who did well: Arias

Midfielder Jhon Arias, from Fluminense, was one of the highlights of the match. Author of the assist for Cano’s goal, shirt 21 had good movement and participated in important plays.

Who was bad: Robson Bambu

Robson Bambu, defender of Corinthians, was not having a good afternoon. The player was unable to apply the expected markup and, in some moves, he made a mistake in positioning.

Fluminense’s performance: gala exhibition

Without Nonato and Luiz Henrique -which has already been announced by Betis, from Spain- Fluminense went to the field with few changes in relation to the base of the last games. Martinelli and Matheus Martins were chosen for their respective vacancies. And faced with an opponent with many changes, he knew how to dominate and made a first half almost like an almanac. During the second half, however, Tricolor found a little more difficulties in marking. Still, in the onslaught of attack, it was quite dangerous.

Corinthians performance: lack of rapport weighs

With several embezzlement and saving players for the duel with Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, Corinthians took to the field with a team beyond alternative, including some young debutants, such as Biro. The team, however, could not fit in and little managed to have the ball in the first half, seeing Flu dominate. On the way back to the break, Vítor Pereira made some changes, adding names like Giuliano and Roger Guedes, but Timão changed his face a little, having a greater offensive presence. However, it continued to give space.

“Fred is going to catch you”

About to say goodbye to the pitches – everything is scheduled for the 21st of July – striker Fred was announced on the big screen after the starting line-up and was cheered by the crowd. As soon as the name and image of shirt 9 appeared, the tricolors sang the famous chorus: “Fred will get you”.

The striker’s last game is scheduled for next Saturday, against Ceará, for the Brazilian. The contract with Flu runs until the 21st and he has already announced that, after this period, he will retire.

tricolor dominates

Fluminense started the game with a bigger volume and creating good opportunities. With the movement of the offensive sector, the tricolor team found spaces in the Corinthians defense. Vítor Pereira’s team, on the other hand, tried to scare away at speed exits and more vertical connections.

again he

Fluminense opened the scoring with Manoel, who, after a corner kick, rose higher than the defense and sent it to the net. It was the defender’s third goal in the last three games – he had already scored against Cruzeiro and Botafogo.

After the goal, Flu managed to dictate the rhythm of the match and “push” Corinthians, creating opportunities to expand the advantage. The best of them, perhaps, when Arias passed Cássio and played backwards, finding Caio Paulista, who ended up blocked at the time of submission. Timão had some offensive flashes, but nothing that held the breath of the opposing crowd.

Do the L!

Fernando Diniz’s team reached the second goal with Germán Cano, with a header, after a free kick by Arias

Do the L!, again

In one of these attacks, the tricolor team escaped on the right and Cano received it in the area. The Argentine hit and left for the celebration.

delusion by fred

Fluminense fans went wild when Fernando Diniz called Fred in. The striker is close to retirement. In the final minutes, the tricolor crowd, excited about the performance, asked for “one more”. Fred entered the field in Cano’s place in the 38′ and, in the 45′, in his penultimate game of his career, he scored his 199th goal with Tricolor shirt. At the final whistle, all Fluminense players and members of the coaching staff went to hug Fred.

Cheering

After the hugs from his teammates, Fred went to feel the affection of the crowd. Quite emotional, he went to the grid that separated the bleachers from the lawn and “joined” the tricolors

next games

Fluminense has a free week ahead of them and will only play again for the 16th round of the Brasileirão, when they host Ceará at Maracanã on Saturday (9), at 7pm. The clash will be the farewell of forward Fred.

Alvinegro decides the classification to the quarterfinals of Libertadores on Tuesday (5), at 21:30. Needing to win at La Bombonera, Corinthians visits Boca. In the event of a tie, the classification will be decided on penalties.

monster in the area

Thiago Silva, who currently defends Chelsea, from England, was present at Maracanã. The defender had a remarkable stint at Fluminense between 2006 and 2008 and does not hide his affection for the club. He has already stated, in previous opportunities, that he is thinking about wearing the tricolor shirt again.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 4 x 0 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Serie A of the Brazilian Championship – 15th round

Date: July 2, 2022, Saturday

Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

goals: Manoel, at 15’/1ºT (FLU); Cano, at 41’/1ºT and at 25’/2ºT (FLU); Fred, at 45’/2nd (FLU).

yellow cards: Guilherme Biro, Júnior Moraes (COR)

Public: 41,911 paying, 44,782 gifts

Income: BRL 1,293,817.50.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista (Pineida); André, Martinelli and Ganso (Alexandre Jesus); Matheus Martins (Willian), Arias (Felipe Melo) and Cano (Fred). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Bruno Mendez (Gustavo Mantuan), Robert Renan, Robson Bambu and Bruno Melo; Cantillo (Giuliano), Xavier, Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos) and Guilherme Biro (Adson); Giovane and Júnior Moraes (Róger Guedes). Technician: Victor Pereira.