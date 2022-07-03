Ford Brazil exports technology services

The president of Ford South America, Daniel Justo, presented this Friday (07/1) the new structure of the Ford Brazil Development and Technology Center, headquartered in Camaçari (Bahia), which works integrated with the global innovation ecosystem of automaker in creating the technologies that will shape the future of mobility. As a result, the 1,500 employees, of which 500 were recently hired, work on cutting-edge projects aimed at the future of mobility, such as electric, autonomous and connected vehicles.

“The global automotive industry is experiencing a moment of great transformation and Ford saw in this scenario the opportunity to expand our operations by exporting engineering services to Ford’s main markets around the world, taking advantage of creativity, versatility and solid experience in costs. of our professionals”, said Daniel Justo.

The Center, which is expected to generate revenue of R$500 million this year, is one of the company’s nine in the world and is among the largest and most complete in the Southern Hemisphere. In recent months, service demands have grown in volume and complexity, and currently, 85% of work is focused on global projects. Examples of projects with the participation of the Brazilian team include the development of the new design language for Lincoln’s future electric vehicles, the implementation of electrified technologies in models for the global market and the development of future generations of Ford’s multimedia system.

The team is also responsible for creating and improving one-third of the functionality built into Ford vehicles around the world, such as the Mustang Mach-E’s “One Pedal Drive” – ​​which allows driving using only the accelerator, without pressing the pedal. the brake – and the “Zone Lighting”, which controls the external lights of the F-150, including the Lightning, its electric version.

In the development of autonomous vehicles, Brazilian knowledge is applied in adapting the bodywork for the positioning of sensors, radars and cameras and for the standardization of their installation, as well as in the design of their cleaning systems. And in the field of connected vehicles and software development, we highlight the recent projects created for the Brazilian market together with the Information Technology team, including the new connected functionalities of Transit, such as technical assistance in conference, intelligent preventive monitoring and the indicator reports for the business.

Ford Brasil also invests in research, another essential area for the advancement of technology and innovation, which has already obtained the registration of more than 70 global patents. In partnership with the Euvaldo Lodi Institute (IEL), from Bahia, the company has an ecosystem of researchers with more than 200 professionals distributed in 17 Brazilian states who work in 120 projects, most of them focused on connectivity, artificial intelligence and big data.