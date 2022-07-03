Gasoline drops by R$0.20 and can be found for R$6.19 in Campo Grande; see list of posts

The price charged per liter of gasoline in Campo Grande drops by R$0.20 in 24 hours, on average. This is the third drop of the week. O Mediamax newspaper carried out a price survey at 16 gas stations in the capital, on Saturday afternoon (2).

The team traveled some of the main roads and verified the values ​​of gasoline, ethanol and diesel. The cheapest gasoline – at R$ 6.19 – was found at gas stations: Auto Posto Petrobras, on Avenida Afonso Pena next to the Camelódromo; Auto Posto Yokohama, Rua Yokohama, near the UPA of Vila Almeida and Alloy Auto Posto II, located at Rua Padre João Cripa and Rua Marechal Rondon.

The highest price was identified at Posto F5, at the roundabout between Avenida Euler de Azevedo and Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the amount of R$ 6.59.

(Photo: Marcos Ermínio/Midiamax)

The drop coincides with a decision by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), André Mendonça, for the PMPF (Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer) to be frozen in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The decision was accepted by Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB). With this, the value of the PMPF, in force since 2021 and due on June 30, goes from R$ 5.64 to R$ 4.6974, reducing the ICMS collection, which is 30%, to R$ 1 .4092 in the State.

Last Thursday (30), the lowest value found in the Capital was R$ 6.29on Friday, the value dropped to R$ 6.25, while this Saturday it is possible to find it at R$ 6.19.

Check out the full list of posts below:

Petrobrás Post – Afonso Pena near Shopping Campo Grande

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.49

Ethanol: BRL 4.69

Common Diesel: BRL 7.39

Shell Post – Avenida Afonso Pena and Rua Dr. Arthur Jorge

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.29

Ethanol: BRL 4.59

Diesel S10: BRL 7.49

Ipiranga Post – Avenida Afonso Pena and Rua 13 de Maio

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.29

Ethanol: BRL 4.59

Diesel S10: 7.29

Auto Posto Petrobras – Avenida Afonso Pena next to the Camelodromo

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.19

Ethanol: BRL 4.45

Diesel S10: BRL 7.39

Pororoca XL Post – Rua Marechal Cândido Mariano Rondon

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.38

Ethanol: BRL 4.58

Diesel S10: BRL 7.19

Independência Post – Rua Júlio de Castilho and Avenida Tamandaré

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.39

Ethanol: BRL 4.59

Diesel S10: BRL 7.32

São Leopoldo Post – Júlio de Castilho Street

Gasoline: BRL 6.39

Ethanol: BRL 4.59

Regular Diesel: BRL 7.25

Posts and Services Agreement – Rua Júlio de Castilho and Rua Dolores

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.38

Ethanol: BRL 4.59

Diesel S10: BRL 7.32

Posteko – Júlio de Castilho Street with Nioaque Street

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.35

Ethanol: BRL 4.50

Diesel S10: BRL 7.14

Yokohama Auto Post – Yokohama Street

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.19

Ethanol: BRL 4.29

Regular diesel: R$ 6.99

Tork Oil Station – Yokohama Street

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.29

Ethanol: BRL 4.49

Common Diesel: BRL 6.94

Positivo Posts and Services – Avenida Presidente Vargas

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.29

Ethanol: BRL 4.49

Common Diesel: BRL 6.94

Post F5 – Avenida Euler de Azevedo

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.59

Ethanol: BRL 4.59

Regular Diesel: BRL 7.35

Vitória Post – Euler de Azevedo Avenue

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.29

Ethanol: BRL 4.42

Common Diesel: BRL 7.09

Posto São Cristovão – Avenida Euler de Azevedo

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.28

Ethanol: 4.48

Common Diesel: BRL 7.09

Alloy Auto Posto II, located at Rua Padre João Cripa and Rua Marechal Rondon

Regular Gasoline: BRL 6.19

Ethanol: BRL 4.45

Common Diesel: BRL 7.29