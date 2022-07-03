Gasoline goes to R$ 10.65 and soars the number of states with advantageous ethanol

Average fuel prices already show a small drop with the ICMS cut already adopted by some states, but they are still quite high. The maximum amount charged per liter of gasoline is R$10.65 in the city of Marechal Thaumaturgo, in Acre, while the city with the most expensive ethanol is Três Passos (RS), with an average of R$7,646.

The data are from Ticket Log, referring to the end of June. Also according to the logistics and fleet management company, fossil fuel rose 10% in the first half of the year, against 4.2% for plant fuel. In this scenario, the number of states where alcohol is more advantageous today jumped from four in May to seven – an increase of 75%.

“In May, ethanol presented itself as the most advantageous option for fueling in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Mato Grosso. Now, in addition to these states, the fuel has also become more economically viable for drivers in Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Piauí”, highlights Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log.

According to the executive, the price of gasoline closed the first half of June at R$ 7.52, a decrease of 0.35% compared to the previous month.

“However, after the last adjustment in the transfer to refineries for the fuel, valid since June 17, in a few days the value of a liter of the oil derivative came to cost R$ 7.68, as we identified in the average data”, adds Pina. .

According to Ticket Log, the cheapest gasoline is found in Parobé (RS), with an average of R$ 6.59, while the most accessible ethanol is in Valentim Gentil (SP), at R$ 4,112.

.Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices of the two fuels throughout the national territory.

How is the calculation done?

The definition of the states where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption – fixed at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is necessary to consider that the fuel of vegetal origin increases the consumption in approximately 30%, with variation downwards or upwards. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy in percentage terms.

See where it is most worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Price average liter of ethanol: R$ 4,937

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.581

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,569

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.658

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,029

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.592

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,358

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.640

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,517

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.649

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,484

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.651

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,292

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.623

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,758

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.675

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,383

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.633

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,361

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.640

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,941

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.699

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 8,066

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.701

+ Sao Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,670

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.549

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,993

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.608

See where it’s worth refueling with gas*

+ acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,159

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.725

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,736

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.673

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,154

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.724

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,587

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.660

+ Amazon

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,540

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.652

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,325

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.637

+ Amapá

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,500

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.765

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,146

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.621

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,249

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.735

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 8,033

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.699

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,444

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.758

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,826

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.681

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,231

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.733

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,725

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.672

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6.102

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.718

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,578

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.659

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,336

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.745

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,523

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.654

+ Pará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,809

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.801

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,811

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.679

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,793

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.682

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,270

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.632

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,085

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.716

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,570

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.658

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,162

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.725

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,828

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.681

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,385

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.751

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,644

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.665

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,505

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.765

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,029

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.611

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,190

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.728

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,622

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.663

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,462

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.760

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,545

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.656

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,392

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.752

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,174

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.624

+ Sergipe

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,565

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.772

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,889

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.686

+ Tocantins

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 6,186

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.728

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 7,742

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.673

*Prices related to June 2022

