Geraldo Luís exposes meeting with Rodrigo Bocardi and confirms relationship

Geraldo Luís posed with Rodrigo Bocardi

Geraldo Luís He is usually very present on social networks and shares several moments of his personal life with his followers. On the night of this Saturday, July 2nd, the presenter was present at the concert of the band Jota Quest in São Paulo and ended up having a special meeting with Rodrigo Bocardi.

On his Instagram, the presenter made a point of posting a click with his colleague by profession. In addition, the Record contractor took the opportunity to talk about a wine that Rodrigo Bocardi had promised. Despite being from different stations, the bond of friendship seems to exist off-camera.

“@rogerioflausinooficial said that today he pays for our wines after the show @jotaquest I choose the labels ok @rodrigobocardi”, wrote Geraldo Luís in the caption of the photos in which he appears with Rodrigo Bocardi in a more reserved part of the show. In fact, the Globo journalist bet on a stripped-down look.

Rodrigo Bocardi came up with a t-shirt, while Geraldo Luís wore a jacket over a shirt. Something very formal. In fact, the presenter of Record went to the event accompanied by his great love, his son John Sakra. He even posted some clicks with the heir on his personal account.

DEATH OF FRIEND

Geraldo Luis is one of the great presenters of Brazilian television, with years of experience anchoring numerous programs that have had large audience numbers in Brazil.

Geraldo Luís confirms death in an official statement and causes tears in farewell: “Our last time” Geraldo Luís is saddened by the death of a Record presenter and collapses: “He wanted to see everyone well” “Knife” Geraldo Luís exposes what employees did and summons the police: “I am being threatened”

Like many other artists, Geraldo Luís also lost great colleagues in the profession, who stopped living early for numerous reasons.

One of them was Gugu Liberato, one of the biggest names in television, who died in a tragic accident. Gugu presented and made a name for himself on SBT, putting Domingo Legal at the top of the audience, at the end of his career, Gugu went to Record, presented Power Couple, sings with me and other great hits.