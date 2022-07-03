Gkay wears clothes worth over R$30,000 at a party and becomes a meme; see pictures – Zoeira

The actress and digital influencer Gkay has been drawing the public’s attention for wearing increasingly daring looks. Last Friday (1st), she appeared with an italicized outfit — clothes and boots from the Balenciaga — rated at more than BRL 30 thousand.

The look was chosen by Gkay for Luciano Huck’s party. The influencer also took the opportunity to pose with the clothes, and the followers did not miss the poses made by her in the rehearsal.

Netizens even compared Gessica with animals like spider and frog. She joined in the fun and shared some memes that had an impact on social media.

“The mosquitoes getting ready to make noise in my ear at dawn,” commented digital influencer Álvaro. “The tree frog owner of mutants is different”, compared Cassio Gadelha.

“The spider staring at me at dawn in the bathroom,” wrote one user on Twitter. “The spirit that waits for me to turn off the light to come running after me”, commented another.

