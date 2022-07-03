Glacier collapse in Italian Alps kills at least six

Local authorities attribute record temperatures in Italy as a possible cause for the collapse of part of the glacier in the Alps.

An avalanche on the slopes of the Alps this Sunday left at least six dead and eight injured in Italy. According to Reuters, a large chunk of ice broke free early this Sunday afternoon and slid down the slope, hitting several people with ice, snow and rocks on a popular trail on Marmolada Mountain.

The local emergency service, the National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps, said at around 5 pm that the search was centered around Marmolada peak and involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs.

3LUG # Marmolada video of @cnsas_official La colata di neve, ghiaccio and roccia have coincided anche il percorso della via normale, meanwhile vi si trovavano diverse cordate. South post gli elicotteri di Pieve di Cadore, Cortina, Trento, PC Veneto. It’s in corso la “bonifica” della zona pic.twitter.com/DkKJwEl6Wa — SUEM Veneto (@SUEM_Veneto) July 3, 2022

“There are five dead among the people affected by the landslide of a landslide. serac,” officials initially stated on Twitter, referring to a technical term for a glacier pinnacle. “There are eight wounded, two of them in serious condition.”

The local emergency services, based in the neighboring region of Veneto, said at about 16:30 that 18 people who were above the area where the avalanche hit will be evacuated by the alpine rescue corps.

Marmolada, at about 3,300 meters, is the highest peak in the eastern Dolomites. The authorities did not say, however, what caused this section of ice to collapse and slide down the slope. But the intense heat wave that has hit Italy since late June could be a factor, Walter Milan, a spokesman for the alpine rescue service, told state television RAI.

“The heat is unusual,” Milan said, noting that temperatures in recent days have peaked as high as 10 degrees Celsius. “That’s extreme heat” for the peak, Milan said. “Clearly it’s something abnormal.”

The footage of the large ice avalanche in Marmolada today in close proximity. We don’t know the author, we will write it in the comments as soon as we will know it. Indeed an impressive sequence pic.twitter.com/zDo4q40qOP — Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society (@aametsoc) July 3, 2022

The wounded were taken to several hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue services.