Glenda Kozlowski apologizes after questioning Piquet allegations

During the program “Show do Esporte” aired by Band, this morning (3), presenter Glenda Kozlowski commented on the statements of former Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet about Englishman Lewis Hamilton.

Glenda questioned what Piquet’s real intention was to use racist terms in reference to Hamilton. In an interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, in November 2021, Piquet used the term “neguinho” more than once, considered racist, and was still homophobic when referring to the British. The content of the interview became public on the 27th and gained international repercussion.

“Looking at things from a year ago too, I think bringing them up now can sometimes change the context of things. I mean, there’s no context, you can’t talk about it, right? Using racist terms. Was that context too? I think that from one year to now people change, from one year to now a lot has changed”, he said.

Hours later, the presenter recanted the statements: