Glenda Kozlowski questions accusation against Nelson Piquet

During the “Sport Show” shown by Band this Sunday morning (3), presenter Glenda Kozlowski made comments about the week’s controversy involving former pilot Nelson Piquet.

On the 27th, an interview from November 2021 went viral on social media in which the three-time Formula 1 champion calls English driver Lewis Hamilton a “neguinho”. The term, when used in a derogatory way or with the intention of offending, is considered racist. According to Glenda, the fact that the statement was given more than seven months ago needs to be taken into account.

“Looking at things from a year ago too, I think bringing them up now can sometimes change the context of things. I mean, there’s no context, you can’t talk about it, right? Using racist terms. Was that context too? I think that from one year to now people change, from one year to now a lot of things change”, said the presenter on the air.

Soon after the exhibition of a report on the subject on Show do Esporte, the also presenter Elia Júnior said “let’s hope that nothing else appears”. After Glenda’s statement, he added: “Always hoping that we can be on the best path. The best path is always freedom, one where we can be on everyone’s side without any kind of prejudice. kind of prejudice in the 21st century, right?”.

In an interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, in November 2021, Nelson Piquet used the term “neguinho” more than once, considered racist, and was still homophobic when referring to Lewis Hamilton. The content of the interview became public on the 27th and gained international repercussion.

“The little nigga [Lewis Hamilton] put the car in and didn’t leave [desviar]. Senna didn’t do that. Senna left straight away. The nigga put the car in and didn’t let [Verstappen desviar]. The little black guy left the car because he couldn’t pass two cars on that curve. He made a joke. His luck was that only the other [Verstappen] fucked up He did a hell of a thing,” said the three-time world champion in the 2021 interview.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton spoke in Portuguese on social media to counter the racist speech used by Piquet. “It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There’s been a lot of time to learn. It’s time for action,” said the English driver.

Last Wednesday, Nelson Piquet had released a statement in which he apologized for the use of the term racist and stated that he had no intention of offending the Brit. On Thursday, driver Max Verstappen, who is dating Piquet’s daughter Kelly, said his father-in-law’s racist remarks had been a “bad choice of words”.

A representation was made against Piquet in the Chamber of Deputies by the PSOL band. The Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories opened an investigation for the accusation of a crime of discrimination or prejudice.