Globo does not know what to do with Fernanda Gentil, says columnist

It seems that Globo doesn’t know what to do with journalist and presenter Fernanda Gentil. Since switching from sports to entertainment, she has hopped around on several shows, but had low ratings and hasn’t moved on to any.

Fernanda-Gentil-Fala-Brasolho

Fernanda Gentil revealed that she will no longer return to Globo’s sport

fernanda-gentil-on-program-meeting

The presenter has already passed through several programs of the house

Fernanda Gentil

Fernanda was presenter of Esporte Espetacular

Fernanda Gentil Se JogaFernanda Gentil Se Joga

She was the darling of the publicGlobe/Disclosure

Fernanda Gentilfernandagentil

When migrating to entertainment, he ended up failing with two programs

Fernanda Gentil and Priscila Montandonfernanda-gentil-priscila-montandon-3

Fernanda Gentil is married to Priscila Montandon since 2018

According to columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, she also questions the station’s team about possible jobs. After all, she has been off the air since December 2021, having only made one appearance on the soap opera Cara e Coragem in June.

Also according to Pasin, Gentil is being considered to head a talk show or a musical reality show. But the directors do not feel completely confident that the attraction would be successful in the hands of the presenter.

Fernanda Gentil debuted in Globo’s entertainment in 2019, with “Se Joga”. The following year, she commanded a painting on “É De Casa” and, in 2021, she presented “Zig Zag Arena”, which also failed to score in the audience.

