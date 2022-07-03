Globo reporter suffers from harsh invasion of man, who screams live: “Bolsonaro out”

a reporter from Globe was live on Newspaper Todaythis Saturday (2), when he ended up surprised by a protester against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It all happened while the news was talking about the São Paulo Book Biennial.

Philipe Guedes he transmitted information about the event, which took place again after two years, when he was surprised by the cry of a person who was taking advantage of the fair. The journalist then said that some of the 3.5 million titles shown were cheaper than in other places.

At that moment, a man put his hands over his mouth and shouted: “Fora Bolsonaro”. Guedes, who had just looked back to talk about the low prices of books, continued on the planned script.

A short time later, the Globo reporter called a report about the Bienal that was already recorded. However, the moment ended up reverberating among some netizens on Twitter.

“I love these people screaming ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ live on Globo inside the São Paulo Book Biennial”fired a user. “Cara sent a #ForaBolsonaro live at #JH at the Book Biennial in SP”said another.

the man screaming “outside bolsonaro” live on globo kkkkk #jh pic.twitter.com/TGWHp93Tzm — j (@candyflossiny) July 2, 2022

Lázaro Ramos and Elizabeth Savalla ask for ‘Bolsonaro out’ at Globo

Lázaro Ramos and Elizabeth Savalla participated in the Globo Meeting last Wednesday (29), and surprised everyone with a campaign against the president. It all happened when they were asked what they want for the next few years.

“What do you want from now on?”, asked the morning proprietor. Lázaro Ramos replied: “A new president, a worthy Congress for the country we have and I want to keep working hard, telling stories”.

Then, Elizabeth Savalla agreed with the Bahian and followed with the chorus against Bolsonaro: “May this be my mission. Wanting him to change the president, several, not just this one”.

“Having a Congress that is at least egalitarian, so that no one just rules inside, because it is not possible to”, added the veteran.

On social networks, as could not fail to happen, netizens reacted to the attitude of the two artists. “They really talk, there’s no bullshit”, commented a viewer. “It’s great to be a fan of sensible people”, declared another.

What did you think? follow @rd1official on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here