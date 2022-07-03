‘God of War Ragnarok’: Studio asks toxic fans for patience and releases character images

‘God of War Ragnarok‘ is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, a large production that will have many characters from Norse mythology, expanding the narrative that the reboot started in 2018, now with a more elaborate plot and a vast world.

In this regard, the story will be starring Kratos and Atreus, who will meet many familiar faces and some new ones, such as the mighty gods Thor, Týr and Odin.

Santa Monica released a note asking fans for patience, saying that the game is being made very carefully, and that they stop toxicity. See the note:

“Everyone at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game we’re proud of. A game that we hope you’ll enjoy and play when it’s released.

Our fans inspire us and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But passion shouldn’t be toxic or cost a human being’s dignity.

Let’s celebrate our community by treating both players and developers with respect.”

Below you can check, via Jovem Nerd, the images of the main characters of ‘God of War Ragnarok‘. Check out:

Enjoy watching:





‘God of War Ragnarok‘ will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2022.

