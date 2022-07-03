Government cuts projection of trade surplus in 2022 from US$ 111.6 billion to US$ 81.5 billion

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Economy revised downwards its projection for the result of the Brazilian trade balance at the end of 2022, in the face of a jump in the estimate for imports.

According to the ministry’s new forecast, presented this Friday, the trade balance for the year should be positive by 81.5 billion dollars, compared to a projection of 111.6 billion dollars made in March.

Even with the review, if confirmed, the balance will be 32.7% higher than that observed in 2021, when it was positive at 61.4 billion dollars, a record annual result.

The change in the calculation was driven by a sharp increase in the forecast for imports, now estimated by the government at US$268.0 billion, compared with a forecast of US$237.2 billion forecast in March.

On the export side, there was a subtle change in the account, with the projection increasing from US$348.8 billion to US$349.4 billion for the year.

JUNE BALANCE

According to data from the ministry, the Brazilian trade balance recorded a surplus of US$8.814 billion in June. The data came below market expectations, which pointed to a positive balance of US$9.994 billion for the period, according to a Reuters survey.

Even so, the result was the second best for the month of the historical series started in 1989, losing only to June of last year (+10.4 billion dollars). and 23.861 billion dollars in imports.

