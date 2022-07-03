Government of Pará reduces gasoline tax from 28% to 17%

Gasoline prices, in recent months, weighed on Brazilians’ pockets due to recurring increases. The liter of gasoline reached the national average of R$ 7,507. Despite Brazil being one of the largest oil producers in the world, the value practiced for the sale of barrels is quoted internationally and with the rise of the dollar, the values ​​started to rise constantly for the final consumer.

The State Government lowered the ICMS percentage in Pará to 17%. Let’s all check! pic.twitter.com/XZhpe728hm — Helder Barbalho (@helderbarbalho) July 2, 2022

With the new ICMS reduction and in compliance with Federal Complementary Law 194/22, Pará will continue with the movement to reduce tax rates in the State. With this, the rate charged for gasoline will drop here in the State from 28% to 17%, for Electricity from 25% to 17%, for Communication from 30% to 17% and for Alcohol from 25% to 17%.

In gasoline, for example, today, at 28% of the average price reported by the ANP in Pará, which is 6.28 per liter, there were 1.76 just for ICMS. With the reduction of the rate to 17% and the value for charging the tax which will be on 4.91, the State will only charge 0.83 per liter, meaning that it should lower 0.93 per liter. To the final consumer, the price of gasoline, currently charged at an average of R$ 7.44, with the reduction, should increase to R$ 6.50.