Graciele Lacerda, after years with Zezé, exposes her first child’s pregnancy

Together for more than 10 years, Graciele Lacerda and Zezé are not yet the parents of any children in the relationship.

At the age of 41 and over a decade with Zezé Di Camargo, Graciele Lacerda took a ride on her partner’s fame and won the public’s love. In this way, the two became one of the most beloved and popular couples in the world of celebrities.

But, a subject that for years has been yielding questions and leaving many fans doubtful is about the arrival of the couple’s first child. For those who don’t know, the sertanejo is the father of Wanessa, Camilla and Igor Camargo, all fruits of his marriage to his ex, Zilu Godoi.

In turn, Graciele Lacerda has no children so far, but the expectation for the singer’s pregnancy is high. During an interview with Entretê, the digital influencer opened up about the subject and finally told the truth about it.

When asked if her routine would change a lot when she got pregnant with Zezé, the famous didn’t think twice before answering. “No doubt it should change, but I confess that I don’t think about it yet. I like to live in the moment, so when the time comes I will organize myself to do it in the best way”, she said.

MORE ABOUT PREGNANCY

Graciele detonates who Luciano is, exposes a shocking relationship and is cut off when talking about her mother-in-law: “It’s not really” Graciele confirms Zezé’s lovers and fans are surprised by the acceptance: “Married who dates others” Graciele gives enough, exposes the outcome with Zezé in video, after years of union, and confirms: “Jealousy”

Recently, when opening a question box on Instagram, Graciele Lacerda was asked about it. “Zezé had a vasectomy in 2012 and did not freeze semen? How do you think about having children?”, asked a follower. That way, she opened the game and talked more about the subject.

“Lots of messages like that. My loves today you don’t have to freeze seem anymore if you want. There’s a technique called pulse. Where he takes the semen through a needle in the bag”, he began.

“Then you take the eggs and fertilize the collected semen in each one. To form embryos. We already have our embryos. Now it’s just a matter of putting it on”, completed the famous, in the Instagram stories.