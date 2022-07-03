Guta invades Zuleica’s house, meets Tenório’s lover and turns his stepmother’s life into hell: “Bad taste”

In wetlandshown by Globo at 9 pm, Guta (Julia Dalavia) will make the life of Zuleica (Aline Borges) a real hell. Everything will happen when she convinces Tenório (Murilo Benicio) to go to São Paulo to meet his other brothers. When alone with the nurse, Bruaca’s daughter will waste no time in needling her.

Zuleica, on the other hand, will try to be understanding at first and say that it must be difficult for her to take the situation lightly. “With all due respect: you have no idea!” the engineer will answer. “I think you’re within your rights not to make fun of me. I, in your place, do not know if I would have taken the trouble to come here.” the nurse will say.

The woman will continue to try to explain herself: “When I met your father, Guta, I didn’t think he was married… We met in a very difficult part of my life…”. The young woman, on the other hand, will try to offend the woman by insinuating that she had her eye on Tenorio’s fortune when she started having a relationship with the farmer.

“What little we achieved was with the sweat of my work and, later, with the help of the boys”, Zuleica will retort, who will reinforce that Tenório only helped in the beginning with the raising of the children. Guta will still insist on teasing his wife’s washing machine and will say that his mother, Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), does not have this privilege.

“Maybe I would be happier washing clothes in the river and drying on a clothesline than in this crazy town,” will vent Zuleica, asking Guta to get straight to the point. “I want to know if you love my father”, the young woman will say. The nurse will then be honest and open her heart to the engineer, saying everything she had to put up with.

“I love your father, Guta, so much, and I am so grateful to him, that I accepted to share him with a woman with whom he was unhappy his whole life and from whom he never had the courage to separate… Out of pity for her… And from you!”, will speak Zuleica. It is worth remembering that Pantanal is a remake that first aired on TV Manchete in 1990.