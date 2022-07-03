‘He threw me to the ground, kicked’, Zilu makes a bomb revelation about his past

Zilu wrote textão about the past and details intrigued netizens

Zilu Godoi shared a recent photo on social media and the caption written by the influencer caught the public’s attention. In the description of the click, the famous spoke about her past and some disturbing details will scare the followers, who quickly associated the words with the Zezé Di Camargoex-husband of the businesswoman with whom he was married for more than 30 years.

“Life was hard on me. Sometimes it was careless. Other times consequences in the face of the wrong choices I made. Life has already thrown me on the ground, kicked and, at other times, crumpled my heart like that paper that we don’t need anymore, crumples it up and throws it in the trash “, wrote Zilu. In another excerpt, she spoke about the pain she has already faced: “I will not romanticize my pain. I won’t lie: it was hard to bear them. Resurrect, resurrect, awaken again with hope… It’s only easy in Instagram text”.

About the restart, Zilu wrote: “Time goes by. Things adjust, we readapt ourselves to living without some things, we relearn how to feel in other ways. And we keep getting hit, too. But in the face of one lesson and another, I keep dodging some falls. I know what fight to buy. I know what I need to say. Sometimes the team makes mistakes, but we always learn when is the right time to speak up and the right time to shut up”.

At the end of the caption, the influencer left a message for the followers and thanked the boy who wrote the text: “Life is too short for us to buy fights and face battles that, deep down, were never ours. Check it out (@edgardabbehusen) – I loved this text!!!! Have a nice weekend my loves!!!” she concluded.

