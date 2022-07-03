Health plans for autistic children have a gigantic increase and make mothers go to court

Parents of autistic children are having to deal with massive increases, up to 80%, in their children’s health insurance. The adjustment is much higher than that allowed by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) for individual plans and forces parents to carry out the portability or go to court to pay a lower amount. See what experts advise you to do in this type of situation.

Increases of up to 80%

Health plan operators promote annual readjustments, which can vary greatly according to the type of beneficiary. This year, individual plans can be readjusted by up to 15.5%, as determined by ANS, but collective plans can undergo much higher readjustments.

Parents of autistic children, for example, are reporting abusive increases in the price of the service. Only Unimed, a giant in the private health sector, readjusted its health plan for autistic children by 79%, from R$385.67 to R$689.65.

Merchant Camila Paradella, 38, is one of the parents affected by the measure. In April, she was informed by Unimed that the plan covering the treatments of her son Raul, 5, would be readjusted by 80%. Unable to pay the new amount, she went to court and managed to reverse the readjustment to 15.5%, the maximum allowed by the ANS for individual plans.

“I paid the highest amount in May and June for a basic plan, with infirmary. It’s a very limited plan and I’ve never had such a high readjustment. Last year it was 7.51%”, Camila told UOL.

Other parents, however, are shouldering the increased expense, fearful of losing the plan and having difficulties finding another. This is the case of Danielle Fidélis, 37, who also underwent the 80% readjustment and today has an injunction in court that forces her daughter Isadora, 5, to be treated for autism in a specialized clinic.

“It was out of fear, because the process has not yet been completed. We still have the injunction, and the plan has us cornered. They said to look for another plan if we are not satisfied”, Danielle told UOL.

Experts explain what to do

Experts explain that operators can apply different readjustments for beneficiaries with autism, even if they are part of collective plans, due to the high cost of treating children with the syndrome. Experts also explain that excessive readjustment is a strategy by companies to “expel” the beneficiaries that generate more cost.

Most of the time, however, companies are unable to prove in court that the abusive increase is justified. With this, filing a lawsuit in these cases can be a good alternative.

Another possible solution is to do the portability. Companies are required to accept beneficiaries if they meet basic requirements, such as being up to date with their health plan and complying with a grace period.