How Chile’s Fog Water Turns into Unique Flavored Beer – 7/2/2022

Collecting water through a “mist collector” system, brewing beer based on it or watering trees thanks to another system that reuses water from schools. In Chile’s increasingly arid north, every drop of water is used.

At the top of the Cerro Grande ecological reserve, in the city of Ovalle, in northern Chile, 16 panels measuring nine square meters each capture the fog that covers the area daily.

It is one of the most productive fog collection parks in Latin America, capable of collecting around 540,000 liters of water a year and which in more than a decade of operation has managed to transform a territory characterized by aridity.

“This is a natural oasis of fog, as there are many on the Chilean coast”, explains to AFP Nicolás Schneider, founder of Un Alto en el Desierto, the foundation that executes and manages the project in the Cerro Grande de Ovalle Ecological Reserve.

The technology was designed in Chile in the 1960s through a very simple system: plastic mesh panels, known as “Rachel mesh” and used in agriculture, manage to extract the condensed water in the fog, which falls by gravity into tanks.

The water collected is used mainly for the regeneration and ecological conservation of the park, where around 1,000 planted native and endemic trees are irrigated, such as the quillay, peumo or guayacán, which have changed the face of the place.

Occasionally, the water is also drunk by animals that live in the area and, in water emergency situations, it also supplies homes in the small nearby town of Peña Blanca, for washing clothes or toilets.

“It is not possible to drink it directly, because it does not go through a purification process”, explains Schneider. But a group of residents of Peña Blanca, inhabited by a hundred people, develop a project to be able to bottle and sell it after purification.

the origin of beer

Atrapaniebla beer Image: Reproduction

With the harvested water, a beer is also produced, the only one in Chile with these characteristics.

Atrapaniebla beer has a manufacturing process similar to that of other artisanal beverages, although the use of this type of water allows it to differentiate itself in the market, explains Miguel Carcuro, one of its owners, to AFP.

“With the use of fog traps we got a product that incorporates the climate and geography of this place”, he adds.

With their two types of beers, one light and one darker, last year they produced 80,000 liters and reached sales of US$ 186,000.

The brewery’s four fog capture panels allow it to supply between 2,000 and 3,000 liters of this water per week, which is incorporated directly into the steeping process.

“Some tasters said they have small saline notes that they don’t find in other beers”, he adds, about the marine origin of the fog that covers the ecological reserve.

After more than a decade, the drought is strongly felt in Ovalle, an agricultural valley where the Atacama Desert, the driest in the world, is already advancing.

The phenomenon of desertification affects 21.7% of Chilean territory, equivalent to about 16.3 million hectares and 6.8 million people.

At the Polytechnic School of Ovalle, where half of the students live in rural areas affected by the lack of water, a water reuse system was designed. In this case, the bathroom sinks used by students.

After a filtering process, the water is used to irrigate 42 trees that provide shade in this place, which allows the reuse of 1,000 to 1,500 liters of water per week.