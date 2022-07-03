how is the motorcycle called ‘shit’ by the president

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was not satisfied with the motorcycle he used during a motorcycle ride through Salvador this Saturday morning, during celebrations of Bahia’s independence. The model, called “a shit” by the representative, costs more than R$ 50 thousand and was once one of the main options for BMW in Brazil.

The motorcycle in question is the new generation of the BMW F 800 GS, sold in Brazil by the German brand between 2016 and 2018. According to Table Fipe, the value of a used model varies between R$50,000 and R$55,000.

At the time of its launch here, the F 800 GS was the second best-selling motorcycle by BMW in Brazil. Its main novelty was the addition of brakes with ABS, traction control and electronic suspension, in addition to standard items added by the Brazilian subsidiary such as handguard, electronic suspension and comfort seat – all accessories abroad.

winning set

The BMW F 800 GS was evaluated in 2016 by the Infomoto column, from the UOL Cars. The lower weight and more affordable price compared to other models of the brand make the 800 GS a good choice for those looking for versatility and who know that, in practice, it goes to the same places as the huge 1,200 cc.

The liquid-cooled 798 cm³ parallel-twin engine produces the same 85 hp at 7,500 rpm and 8.5 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm.

It has plenty of power at low revs, but it gets a little lazy at medium speeds: in some situations you have to downshift in the six-speed gearbox to make an overtake. The cavalry is enough to run at 140 km/h with ease, but some vibration. If you demand the maximum, it exceeds 200 km/h.

The average consumption was 19.2 km/litre. As the tank kept the same 16 liters of capacity, the projected range is 300 km.

The AF 800 GS also kept the robust tubular steel lattice frame with the engine as part of the frame. To tackle obstacles more easily, it has 21-inch spoked wheels at the front and 17 at the rear, both shod with mixed-use Scorpion Trail tires.

The suspension set is in line with this off-road proposal: inverted telescopic fork (upside-down) with 230 mm of travel at the front; and aluminum monoshock swingarm with 215 mm of travel. The novelty at the time of launch was the suspension with electronic adjustment of compression and rebound in three levels: comfort, normal and sport, which can be selected by a button on the left wrist.

In the city, the comfort mode absorbs surface imperfections well. On the road and at higher speeds, the firmer sport mode allows you to turn corners with more confidence. The drawback is that, unlike other electronic suspensions from BMW itself, the adjustment of the spring preload of the rear shock absorber is done manually.

Still in the on-board electronics, the F 800 GS offers an anti-lock system (which can be turned off) that helps the good disc brakes (double at the front and single at the rear) to stop the 214 kg in running order. Traction control is more focused on safety than performance and proved too intrusive, especially on bumpy dirt roads. In any case, it is about having more safety on wet or very slippery floors.

Comfort on long trips

Although it may seem silly, the new “comfort seat” is one of the main improvements in the new 800 GS, especially on long journeys, as it is wide and has hip support. On the other hand, seat height is an obstacle for shorter riders.

Other items, such as the gauntlet heater and hand protectors, help on a trip, even more so at this time of low temperatures. The only criticism goes to the small windshield: without adjustment, it offers little aerodynamic protection and the wind bothers after a few hundred kilometers.

The panel, very complete, has a small on-board computer with a stopwatch, two odometers, instantaneous and average consumption, in addition to a fuel trip for when the fuel enters the reserve.