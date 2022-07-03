How the Higgs boson changed understanding of the Universe – and ruined the life of its discoverer

Carlos Serrano (@carliserrano)

2 July 2022 Updated 5 hours ago

Credit, CERN photo caption, Peter Higgs Made Only One Discovery, But It Changed Physics Forever

On July 4, 2012, researchers at the Large Hadron Collider announced that they had found the last piece of a puzzle that had been uncompleted for 48 years.

The Large Hadron Collider is the largest and most complex machine ever built. The “piece” he discovered is a particle of the subatomic world and one of the building blocks that make up everything we know.

This piece is called the Higgs boson, and proving its existence is one of the greatest achievements of modern physics.

With the discovery of the Higgs boson, the standard model was completed, which describes the set of elementary particles that make up everything we know and the forces that interact with each other so that they function as pieces of building blocks that come together.

The feat of the Large Hadron Collider was an adventure that began in 1964, when British physicist Peter Higgs published a theory that predicted the boson must exist.

According to Higgs himself, this was the “only good idea” he had in his life, and at first he thought his theory was nothing but useless calculations.

What happened, however, is that the particle he theorized about – and which the Large Collider proved to exist – revolutionized our understanding of our Universe.

That “one good idea” won him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2013 and, paradoxically, ruined his life, he says.

In 2022, ten years have passed since the Large Collider detected the Higgs boson.

BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, spoke to two experts about how this particle has been helping for a decade to answer two of humanity’s big questions: where do we come from and what are we made of?

Credit, CERN photo caption, Peter Higgs at the Large Hadron Collider, located between France and Switzerland; machine proved its theory

standard model

For a long time, atoms were thought to be the most elementary particles of everything that is made.

Then we learned that these atoms are actually made up of even smaller particles: protons and neutrons that make up the nucleus of the atom and the electrons that orbit that nucleus.

But today we know that even these protons and neutrons can break down into even smaller particles.

In total, 17 fundamental particles were detected that, when interacting with each other due to the influence of forces, make up the entire Universe as we know it.

This set of 17 particles and forces is known as the standard model.

These particles fall into two large families: fermions and bosons.

fermions – they are the bricks that make up the Universe – like pieces of building blocks that, depending on how they are combined, form different atoms. There are 12 fermions, divided into six quarks and six leptons. In other words: all matter as we know it is made up of combinations of quarks and leptons. Or more generally, everything we see is made up of fermions.

bosons – are the particles that carry the forces that make the fermions interact. In total there are five types of bosons, each of them carrying the fundamental forces that make matter interact:

1 – The gluon, which carries the strong force that holds quarks together

2 and 3 – The W boson and the Z boson, which carry the weak force, which causes an atom’s nucleus to disintegrate and form another atom

4 – Photons, which carry the electromagnetic force.

There is also the most famous force of all, gravity.

It turns out that gravity, at the subatomic level, is so weak that its influence can be largely ignored – so it’s not part of the standard model.

Thus, we have the almost complete standard model: the fermion family interacts with the boson family to form the Universe.

But we still need to include the fifth boson.

What is the Higgs boson?

We have already seen 12 fermions and 4 bosons, that is, 16 of the 17 parts of the standard model.

Only the part that completes the model is missing: the Higgs boson.

It is needed to answer a key question: where do particles like quarks and leptons get their mass from?

The answer is the so-called Higgs field, an invisible environment that permeates the entire Universe and that imbues the particles that navigate it with mass.

In this Higgs field are the Higgs bosons, which scatter mass into the particles that make up matter.

“The discovery of the Higgs boson has shown us that there is a strange thing that we are all immersed in, and that is known as the Higgs field,” Frank Close, professor emeritus of theoretical physics at the University of Oxford, tells BBC World News.

Credit, CERN photo caption, Artist’s representation of the Higgs field, important for explaining the formation of the Universe

“Just like fish need to be immersed in water, we need the Higgs field,” says Close, author of the book. Elusive: How Peter Higgs Solved the Mass Mystery.

In 1964, Peter Higgs was one of the first to theorize the existence of this field and the first to predict that there must be a particle associated with this field.

But it was only in 2012, thanks to the Large Hadron Collider, that it was possible to observe that this particle, now called the Higgs boson, exists beyond theory.

Why was this discovery so important?

For Saúl Noé Ramos Sánchez, a researcher at the Instituto de Física of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the milestone of the discovery of the Higgs boson can be described in three points:

1. This allowed us a more complete knowledge of the elementary particles from which we are formed.

“All the particles that make up our atoms were finally understood, including their relationships with other particles,” says Ramos Sánchez.

two. A particle different from all the others was found

The Higgs boson does not look like electrons or protons and is responsible for certain interactions that lead to the knowledge of the mass of these particles.

In other words, the Higgs boson is the key piece that tells us why other particles are the way they are.

3. The most accurate theory possible so far has been achieved

Ramos Sánchez argues that the standard model is “the most accurate theory humanity has” to date.

Close has a similar opinion: “with a few small exceptions, she explains everything we see very well”, says the professor.

Credit, CERN photo caption, Residues from the collision of particles made at the Large Collider showed tracks that match the characteristics of the Higgs boson

The future

Experts agree that, after the historic 4th of July 2012, there have been no major discoveries related to particle physics so far.

Some recent experiments at the Large Hadron Collider and at Fermilab, another particle accelerator, this one located in the USA, give signs of what could be a new particle or a new force, until now unknown.

If this is confirmed, the standard model will be questioned.

However, the results of these experiments are still inconclusive.

“After the discovery of the Higgs boson, the standard model is more solid than anything else,” says Ramos Sánchez.

But there are also several questions that the standard model is not able to answer.

It does not explain, for example, what dark matter is, a mysterious component that makes up 27% of the Universe.

Credit, CERN photo caption, Peter Higgs (right) shared the Nobel with Belgian physicist François Englert (left)

Nor does it explain why there is more matter in the Universe than antimatter, or why the expansion of the cosmos is accelerating.

Another big void is that it can’t incorporate the force of gravity.

Theories have been created for several of these puzzles, but there is still no definitive answer.

None of this, however, is to say that the standard model is wrong, experts say.

“I wish he was in crisis,” says Close. “If it were in crisis, that would give us the clues to build a grand theory that would explain all this. The ‘problem’ with the standard model is that it works very well. We know that it is not the definitive theory, but a complete description of everything we have access to so far.”

Credit, getty photo caption, Higgs at the 2013 Nobel ceremony; award notoriety “ruined his life”, according to biographer

math trick

According to Close, who interviewed Higgs to write his biography, the physicist maintains that the boson “is the only good idea” he has ever had.

Indeed, at first, Higgs thought his discovery would be “completely useless,” says Close.

“He thought he had done a simple mathematical trick with what in theory could give photons mass.”

Credit, getty photo caption, The Higgs boson theory helped support the construction of the Large Hadron Collider

Also, Higgs was not particularly prolific.

He wrote only 12 studies in his career and, of those, only three – related to the Higgs boson – had any relevance, according to Close.

“He didn’t continue working on it either, he didn’t do practically anything else in that direction”, explains the professor. It was other people who, based on their ideas, added knowledge until the construction of the Large Collider.

“So it could be that the boson was Higgs’ only good idea, but I wonder how many really good ideas do any of us have?” Close concludes.

Credit, getty photo caption, Artist’s illustration of the Higgs boson

beyond the paper

In 1964, Higgs was not the only one working on the idea of ​​the existence of what is now called the Higgs field.

Simultaneously, other researchers presented studies in the same direction.

Higgs, however, was the only one to realize that his mathematical idea was true, that is, that it is actually present in nature and was not just a trick to solve theoretical problems.

“So if this field is real, we should be able to detect it, and the way to do that should be what we call the Higgs boson today,” explains Close.

“Higgs was the only one who noticed this, so the boson was correctly named after him.”

“Ruined my life”

After the Large Hadron Collider confirmed the existence of the Higgs boson in 2012, it was almost obvious to the scientific community that Higgs would win the Nobel Prize in Physics.

He himself knew he was favorite for the award, so on October 8, 2013, when the big announcement was to be made, his decision was… to disappear.

Higgs left the house, took a bus and took refuge in a bar for a beer.

In one of his interviews, Close asked Higgs what the impact of winning a Nobel had been.

The answer surprised him: Higgs said the award “ruined my life.”

“It ended my relatively peaceful existence. I don’t like that kind of publicity, my style is to work in isolation and occasionally come up with a brilliant idea,” explained the physicist.

Credit, getty photo caption, The Higgs boson changed our understanding of the Universe

This explains why Higgs isolated himself on the day of the award announcement – although the strategy had the opposite effect.

“What is most attractive to journalists?” asks Close. “A man who wins the Nobel and becomes available for interviews, or someone who wins the Nobel and disappears?”

As of 2022, Peter Higgs is 93 years old, retired and lives in Edinburgh, Scotland. He does not use the internet and lives in a building with no elevator, which requires him to descend 84 steps of stairs to reach the street.

For Close, this shows how elusive Peter Higgs is, as elusive as the famous boson that spent years in hiding and, when he let himself be seen, changed the understanding of the Universe forever.