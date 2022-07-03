Hyundai HB20 2023 has design revealed; improved or worsened?

Manufacturers hate it when a car is spotted without camouflage ahead of time for two reasons: because it destroys the secret she was trying to keep and because the car doesn’t appear at its best angle. Yes, they choose millimetrically the angle of each photo released.

After the new Hyundai HB20 2023 was inadvertently photographed without camouflage, the South Korean manufacturer released the first images of the compact hatch with the fourth look in 10 years on the market. These are digitally generated (CGI) images, in full version and at exactly the angles the photo designers want you to see the car from.

The question is: is the 2023 Hyundai HB20 looking better?

Hyundai took the opportunity to also anticipate some of the equipment that will be present at least in the more expensive versions of the new HB20. This is the case of the lane keeping assistant, blind spot collision assistant, multimedia center with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Carplay and digital instrument panel, which not even the Creta has.

“The New HB20 arrives to modernize its segment with the best in comfort and sophistication, bringing an unprecedented combination of features,” said Ken Ramirez, president and CEO of Hyundai for Brazil and Central and South America in a statement.

Modernizing the compact hatch segment would not be unprecedented for the Hyundai HB20, as it was exactly what it did when it was launched in Brazil in September 2012, exactly 10 years ago. This is the third change made on the original project, created as an exclusive car for Brazil. had that, we want to know the following:

