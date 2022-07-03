‘I try not to be prejudiced’, says Drica Moraes about Jade Picon’s lineup in ‘Travessia’ | TV



Drica Moraes and Jade Picon are in the cast of TravessiaReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Drica Moraes decided to take a stand on the controversy over the casting of Jade Picon for the cast of “Travessia”, TV Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera, which will replace “Pantanal”. The digital influencer was criticized after receiving a role without having experience or training as an actress.

In an interview with the F5 website, Drica opined about the situation. “I try not to be prejudiced about things at first, until the person proves to me otherwise,” she said. “I’m already a dinosaur. In my time, I had to do theater, have experience on the stage. Today the times are different, you can’t see it with so much prejudice, people can be born a great talent coming from a digital medium. have to work. You won’t be able to escape it”, he added.

In the plot, Rikki will play Chay Suedee’s mother, Jade’s mother-in-law. The former BBB is not an actress nor does she have a professional record in the category, the DRT and won a special authorization from the Sated-RJ (Sindicato dos Artistas e Técnicos em Espetaculos de Diversion do Estado do Rio de Janeiro) to be able to work on “Travessia”.