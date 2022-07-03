Iga regrets confusing tactics: ‘I didn’t know what to do’

The loss in the third round of Wimbledon ended the Polish’s long unbeaten run Photo: AELTC

London, England) – The loss in the third round of Wimbledon meant that Iga Swiatek ended his incredible series of victories at the circuit, which began back in February. The world number 1 was undefeated for 37 games and came from six titles in a row. Overtaken by French Alizé Cornet this SaturdaySwiatek suffered only the fourth defeat in 50 games in the year and believes that he made a very confused tactic on the court and that he did not know what to do to change the dynamics of the match.

“I know I didn’t play good tennis. I was very confused by my tactics. And as she is a solid player, she used it very well. But it sure wasn’t a good performance for me. But I’m looking forward to the next experiences.” “, Swiatek said after the 6/4 and 6/2 loss to Cornet. The Pole even lost six games in a row during the second round.

“What I’ve changed in my game this season is I’ve started to be more and more aggressive. It’s very comfortable for me to take the initiative and be proactive. But here I couldn’t control the ball,” said the 21-year-old. “I was kind of pushing the ball, which was good sometimes. I played like this since 0/3 in the first set. But then in the second set, I made some attempts to accelerate again, but it didn’t work. I didn’t go back to being solid.”

“Also, you know, when you get used to playing aggressively and then suddenly you change the way you play, it’s not easy to maintain that. So I got a little confused. But still the most important thing for me was getting the ball on the court.” At least at the end of the game, I wasn’t making the same amount of mistakes as at the beginning”, added the two-time Roland Garros champion.

Swiatek started the second set with a break above and a 2/0 lead, but lost the lead in a game with great returns. Cornet soon regained control of the shares and followed very firmly from the back of the court. The Polish woman, on the other hand, seemed tactically lost, missing choices and executions of the blows and giving a lot of grace points. She ended the game with 33 unforced errors.

“Usually, when I can turn the tables, it’s because I have some kind of plan and I know what to change. Here I didn’t know what to change. I was confused. On the grass court everything happens too fast. I can’t just use my topspin and put more balls on the court and just wait for it to get solid. I had no ideas, I just didn’t know what to do and I made a lot of mistakes. I was kind of frustrated during my practice week and also in the second round. But, I really didn’t know what to do. to do. That’s all.”

“I’m very hard on myself. I know how I felt before matches, I know how I felt when I was training. Let’s just say I don’t feel like I’m in the best shape and I’m aware that this could happen. Maybe it’s not the right attitude.” to have, but it happens. I tried many things to feel better on the court, and on the grass, but they didn’t work. That’s why I’m not hard on myself, because if I couldn’t play well even in training, I wouldn’t do it in a match”.

Asked about the end of her long undefeated streak on the circuit, equaling Martina Hingis’ streak in 1997, Swiatek leaves proud of her accomplishments, but needs a few more weeks to assimilate everything she’s achieved: “I’ve never been in that situation. You have to ask me next month when I’ll have time to reflect a little bit. But I hope that’s what I’m going to be proud of. I mean, right now I’m satisfied with this sequel, so I’m glad I was able to do that.”

The Polish also hopes to perform better on grass next season. “I hope so. I mean, so many things fell into place this season that I think anything is possible. I would say going into the grass season, yeah, I believed this year would be different because maybe I’d been working well overall that maybe too. had some impact here. I was a little disappointed so I don’t know if I should have hope. Maybe it’s easier to take it easy and see what the grass will bring me.”