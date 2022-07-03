Important foods to maintain liver health

After skin, the liver is the second largest organ in the human body. It is extremely important for the maintenance of the body, after all, it is responsible for eliminating toxic substances and producing bile. In this sense, maintaining the health of the organ is essential so that the whole body can find itself in harmony.

In this article, we have prepared some foods that support liver health.

Also read: Understand about some of the main causes of fatty liver

Foods good for the liver

Foods that are considered good for liver health are those rich in vitamins C and E and omega-3, which are anti-inflammatory and have a protective layer that helps maintain the proper functioning of this organ, preventing the formation of fat accumulation. . Check out some of these foods:

Artichoke is rich in cynarin and silymarin, presenting antioxidants that protect the liver from damage caused by free radicals. Thus, it increases the production of bile and reduces the production of cholesterol, stimulating the growth of new cells.

Beetroot juice is a great choice for the liver, mainly because it is rich in antioxidants and nitrates. Beetroot also contributes to the formation of liver enzymes, which act for its detoxification.

Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a type of fiber that is extremely important for the body. It helps to reduce cholesterol and the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Coffee is a great drink, as it protects the liver from diseases with its antioxidant action and cholesterol control. Drinking coffee daily can help prevent liver disease.

Foods that are bad for the liver

Caring about your liver health is of paramount importance. Maintaining a balanced diet and staying away from fatty and embedded foods is also essential in this process.

Now that you know some of the foods that are good for the liver, see which ones you need to stay away from as they cause serious damage to your cells. They are: fried foods, foods rich in fat or sugars, artificial seasonings or sauces and processed meats such as ham, turkey breast, sausage, sausage or bacon.

Excessive alcohol consumption also needs to be controlled in these cases. After all, the accumulation of these substances can cause liver cirrhosis.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.