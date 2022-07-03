In a lukewarm fight at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya passes Jared Cannonier and defends his belt for the fifth time

It didn’t shine, but it took. In the main fight of the great UFC 276held this Saturday (2), in Las Vegas (USA), Israel Adesanya didn’t have a gala performance, but was able to put up a safe fight against Jared Cannonier. After 25 minutes of dispute, the Nigerian was confirmed as the winner by unanimous decision of the judges and defended the middleweight belt (up to 83.9kg.).

With the result, Adesanya extends his unbeaten record in the division. In addition to never having suffered a setback in the category, the athlete reaches the mark of five title defenses.

Responsible for trying to ‘spoil the party’ of the Nigerian, Cannonier had a shy performance. The challenger barely threatened the opponent and was unable to fulfill his dream of taking the middleweight throne.

In an interview after the triumph, Adesanya sent a message to Alex Poatan, his tormentor twice in kickboxing time. In a ‘threat’ tone, the athlete stated that, in an eventual third fight, the setback will not be repeated.

The fight

The confrontation began with Adesanya taking the initiative with a low kick, which was answered in kind by the challenger. The champion continued to undermine the opponent’s base, while Jared saved on attacks. Near the middle of the stage, Israel launched a high kick, but the charge stopped at the opponent’s guard. Over time, the fight was studied, with the protagonists avoiding a fatal mistake as much as possible. In the final seconds, the champion landed a direct one on the opponent’s face, but there was no more time.

In the second round, the first attack was from Cannonier, who kicked low. Adesanya walked forward and scored with jabs and straights. A little over a minute later, Israel knocked the opponent off balance with a low kick. After two minutes, Jared attacked the Nigerian with a straight, followed by a high kick. In the final minute, Adesanya started to loosen up and attacked with jabs and low kicks. Cannonier responded with an attack on the champion’s base, but the timer ran out.

The third round started with Adesanya launching the first blow, with a combination of kicks. With a right, Cannonier startled, but the Nigerian didn’t expose himself. Still in the first minute, Jared looked for a takedown, but the champion defended well. With three minutes left, Cannonier went to the clinch and pressed the opponent against the bars. Israel struggled and managed to break free. Minutes passed and the challenger launched attacks, but Adesanya was keen to dodge. In the final minute, Jared voted to press the clinch, but not forcefully. In the final seconds, Israel got rid of the opponent, but time ran out.

In the fourth round, the fighters rehearsed a frank standup in the center of the Octagon. With a jab, the champion forced the challenger to walk backwards. In the middle of the stage, as in the previous round, Cannonier went to the clinch and pressed the champion against the bars. Again, the Nigerian broke free. Jared closed the distance again, and clung to Adesanya. Against the bars, the owner of the belt was trying to break free. In the final seconds, the athletes studied each other in the center of the octagon.

In the opening seconds of the last round, Jared charged up and threw a string of punches in the champion’s direction. Adesanya protected himself and acted on the counterattack. Halfway through the stage, Adesanya moved around the octagon and tried to confuse his opponent. Cannonier returned to seek the clinch and pressed the Nigerian on the bars, but without force. Toward the final minute, the champion managed to pull away. Jared charged upstairs and startled the Nigerian with a clean straight to the face. In the final seconds, Adesanya charged up with a jab and straight. The fight ended without much action between the combatants.

UFC 276 stats

UFC 276 results

MAIN CARD

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier unanimous decision of the judges (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) – Fight for the belt

Feather weight: Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway unanimous decision of the judges (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – Fight for the belt

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Alex Poatan defeated Sean Strickland by knockout at 2m36s of R1

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Bryan Barberena defeated Robbie Lawler by TKO at 4:47 of R2

Rooster weight (up to 62.1 kg.): Pedro Munhoz x Sean O’Malley ended ‘No Result’ after illegal coup

PRELIMINARY CARD

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Jalin Turner defeated Brad Riddell by submission (guillotine) at 45s of R1

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Jim Miller finished Donald Cerrone with a guillotine 1m32s from R2

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Ian Garry defeated Gabe Green in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Dricus Du Plessis defeated Brad Tavares in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): André Sergipano defeated Uriah Hall in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight (up to 52.1kg.): Maycee Barber defeated Jessica Eye in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Julija Stoliarenko defeated Jessica Rose-Clark by submission (armlock) at 42s of R1