In addition to Wendel, Flamengo would be looking to hire another player for the midfield | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim – Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Published 07/02/2022 15:06

Rio – Active in the transfer market, Flamengo aims to hire midfielders. With the departure of Andreas Pereira, the red-black board opened negotiations with Wendel and has a conversation with another midfield player, whose name has not been revealed and is kept secret behind the scenes. The information is from journalist Isabelle Costa, from “S1 live”.

According to the reporter, the vice president of football at Flamengo, Marcos Braz, and the executive director of football, Bruno Spindel, had their first meeting with Wendel’s staff this Friday, via call. In addition to the midfielder, the managers also met with agents of another player who is in Flamengo’s sights for the midfield.

However, Rubro-Negro would not be willing to spend much on signing new players. In the case of Wendel, the club will only complete a loan deal with Zenit-RUS. The red-black leaders intend to use the mechanism of the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA), which allows the player who is in Russia, a country at war with Ukraine, to suspend his contract and sign with another club for one year.