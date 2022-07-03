In Bahia, Bolsonaro promises “one of the cheapest fuels in the world”

posted on 07/02/2022 14:56



(Credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

With an eye on the October elections, when he arrived in Salvador, Bahia, this Saturday (7/2), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised “one of the cheapest fuels in the world”. In a speech at Farol da Barra, accompanied by the pre-candidate for the government of Bahia and ex-minister João Roma (PL), the Chief Executive repeated criticism of governors from the Northeast who have filed a lawsuit against the law that limits the tax ceiling on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel and energy. Federal District, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul also filed the action. Just yesterday, Bolsonaro threatened that the reduction in values ​​“will be done one way or another”.

“I regret that the nine governors of the Northeast have taken legal action against the reduction of taxes on gasoline. That is inadmissible. Let’s believe that Justice won’t give these people a win. And we will have, soon, just as I have already lowered or zeroed most federal taxes, we will have one of the cheapest fuels in the world”, he said today.

Bolsonaro also commented on the elections and spoke of “freedom”. “What is at stake this year is the well-being and freedom of each one of us. I am sure that, if necessary, we will do everything so that our Constitution, our democracy, and our freedom will be preserved.”, continued.

In an attempt to captivate voters from the Northeast, where his opponent Lula predominates, Bolsonaro said that the Northeast is “a very important part of our Brazil”. “To say that the Northeast is a very important part of our Brazil. We are one people, one race. Everyone has their own creed, but more than 90% believe in God.”

He also said that the population will feel in 2023 “the benefit of the victory of our economy”.

“You can be sure, the benefits of this, little by little we are extending to the entire population. Next year, you will already feel the benefit of the victory of our economy”, he concluded.

When called to the stage, the ceremonial announced him as “one of the best presidents of the Republic”. “Analyze your vote properly. He [Bolsonaro] will lower the price of fuel. You’re going to get the Auxilio Brasil now for R$ 600. Congratulations. It is also fighting for ‘Aid for truck drivers’. Team that is winning doesn’t move,” he opined.

Hours earlier, the Chief Executive took part in a motorcycle ride through the city’s streets, along the local waterfront in celebration of Brazil’s Independence in Bahia, greeted supporters and took pictures.

In addition to Bolsonaro, three other pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic better positioned in electoral polls also fulfilled their agenda in Salvador, such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB). The agendas are related to the 2nd of July, when the Independence of Bahia is celebrated.