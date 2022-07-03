In Rio, Lula has 41% and Bolsonaro 34%, according to Datafolha

Former president Lula (PT) leads the voting intentions among voters in Rio de Janeiro, according to a new poll by the Datafolha institute in the state. The survey, released this Friday 1st, shows the PT with 41%, compared to 34% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It is worth mentioning that the state is the former captain’s electoral domicile.

Away from the two main candidates, the one who figures best Ciro Gomes (PDT), has 8% of intentions, a performance similar to that recorded in the institute’s national survey.

Simone Tebet (MDB), the main bet of the so-called third way, adds up to only 2%. The poor performance puts it on a technical level with Vera Lucia (PSTU), André Janones (Forward), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Felipe d’Avila (New)all registering 1% each.

It is also worth mentioning that the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro in the survey in Rio de Janeiro is smaller than that presented in the institute’s national survey. In it, Lula has 47% of voting intentions against 28% for Bolsonaro and could win the dispute without having to go to the second round.

Another point that draws attention is the rejection of Bolsonaro in the state. In all, 52% of respondents said they would not vote for the former captain under any circumstances. Lula has 42% of negative nominations for his pre-candidacy and Ciro 28%.

To arrive at this Friday’s results, 1,218 voters in the state were interviewed. The margin of error is three percentage points. In monitoring the regional dispute, current governor Cláudio Castro (PL) is technically tied with deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB).