In the face-to-face return, Bienal Internacional do Livro registers queues and crowding in SP | Sao Paulo

The face-to-face return of the International Book Biennial, in São Paulo, this Saturday (2), was an agglomeration of visitors inside and around the event.

At around 4 pm, a line went around the Expo Center Norte, in the North Zone of the city of São Paulo, which is hosting the Bienal.

1 of 3 Lines and crowds to enter the International Book Biennial, at Expo Center Norte, in SP — Photo: Ricardo Vital/TV Globo Queue and crowding to enter the International Book Biennial, at Expo Center Norte, in SP — Photo: Ricardo Vital/TV Globo

In a note, the organization reported that “the organization’s expectations were already high to receive a significant number of visitors at the 26th São Paulo International Book Biennial. Some factors contributed to the large number of people:

Repressed demand (the city hadn’t hosted a literary event like this for four years); A sunny Saturday (weather that encourages walking around the city); A quality program, prepared with care by the curators and by each person who makes up the organization of the event. Despite the great flow, at no time were the lines stopped.”

After a gap of four years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Book Biennial took place again in person, starting at 10 am this Saturday (2). The event has the participation of 182 exhibitors and around 500 publishing stamps.

One of the highlights of the Bienal is the closer contacts with authors. This edition confirms the presence of great national authors such as Laurentino Gomes, Mario Sergio Cortella, Miriam Leitão, Itamar Vieira Jr., Ailton Krenak, Conceição Evaristo, Mauricio de Sousa, Thalita Rebouças and Tom Zé.

2 of 3 Maurício de Souza gives a lecture at the 26th International Book Biennial in São Paulo (SP), this Saturday (2), at Expo Center Norte. — Photo: WAGNER ORIGENES/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Maurício de Souza gives a lecture at the 26th International Book Biennial in São Paulo (SP), this Saturday (2), at Expo Center Norte. — Photo: WAGNER ORIGENES/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

THE GloboNews, Mauricio de Sousa, the “father” of Turma da Mônica, said it was “satisfying to see the whole audience applauding, asking intelligent questions and charging me”. At 86, he says the secret to the gang’s success for 50 years is the “universality of our material” and the ability to observe what happens around them.

“These little comedies, based on people I know, give the universality to our material, life teaches us everything. told me, that I watched. Nothing is created without your life experience,” he said.

Among the international names will be the Portuguese Valter Hugo Mãe, the Mozambican Paulina Chiziane, the North American Nathan Harris, author of “A doçura da Água”, and the Spanish Elena Armas, who became a sensation on TikTok with her novel “Uma Farsa”. of Love in Spain”.

The complete program of the 26th International Book Biennial can be accessed at https://www.bienaldolivrosp.com.br/.

3 of 3 Público sees works at stands at the 2018 International Book Biennial — Photo: Disclosure Public sees works at stands at the 2018 International Book Biennial — Photo: Disclosure

When: July 2nd to 10th, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.

July 2nd to 10th, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Price: R$30 (full price) and R$15 (half price). Teachers, book professionals, children under 12, adults over 60 and those with a full Sesc credential do not pay admission. Members of Sesc must present a valid credential and photo ID, limited to one ticket per person.

R$30 (full price) and R$15 (half price). Teachers, book professionals, children under 12, adults over 60 and those with a full Sesc credential do not pay admission. Members of Sesc must present a valid credential and photo ID, limited to one ticket per person. More information: https://www.bienaldolivrosp.com.br/