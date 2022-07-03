Income Tax 2022: see how to consult the refund and payment dates | Income tax

At this stage, they were paid R$ 6.3 billion to 4.25 million taxpayers. Of this value, R$ 2.7 billion were allocated to taxpayers with legal priority. 2.76 million non-priority taxpayers were also covered who delivered the statement until 03/19/2022.

On May 31, the same day on which the deadline for submitting the declaration expired, the first batch was paid to more than 3.38 million taxpayers, who received R$ 6.3 billion in total.

According to the IRS, taxpayers included in this second batch will receive the refund with an increase of 1% in relation to the amount indicated at the time of delivery of the declaration.

Refunds were also released for residual lots from previous years, that is, from taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the lion.

See how to make the query to find out if you are among the contemplated or not. See, below, the dates of the refund lots.

Click here to inquire

Queries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

IR 2022: Learn how to consult refund lots and see the calendar

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration.

According to Income Tax rules, the refund amount is updated by the Selic rate accumulated from the month following the deadline for submitting the declaration until the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit. Currently, the basic interest rate is 13.25% per year.

That is, in the next batches, the Selic rate will also be applied in the calculation of the refund amounts to be deposited.

If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capital ), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh” of the lion.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the step by step of the IR statement

Refunds for declarations that present inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after they have been corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct.

Refund batch dates

According to the Federal Revenue, five refund lots will be made available this year, on the days: