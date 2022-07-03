Instituto Luisa Mell performs on-site rescue

A team from Instituto de Luisa Mell entered the abandoned mansion in Higienópolis, São Paulo, which became known for the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, by journalist Chico Felitti.

Some animals were rescued to assess whether there was abandonment or not. In the videos, it was not possible to notice the presence of Luisa Mell herself — she also did not publish anything related to the topic on her personal profiles on social networks. The resident of the place was also not seen, according to the published images.

“The house is not only unhealthy, but also has a terrible smell. And the owner left! Let’s check the health of the animals and see if there is abandonment”, say some of the posts made on Instagram by the Instituto de Luisa Mell.

Following videos published in Stories, delegate Bruno Lima, known for supporting the cause of animal protection, said that the Health Surveillance and Zoonosis Control were also called to verify the location.

“We spoke with several neighbors here in the surroundings, this is an old problem in the neighborhood. This is a source of diseases, in fact, it is a problem of zoonosis, health surveillance”, he said.

“The Woman in the Abandoned House”

Journalist Chico Felitti’s podcast, “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, has been topping the Spotify charts, telling the story of Margarida Bonetti, who lives in an abandoned mansion in Higienópolis, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in São Paulo.

The production investigates how Margarida and her husband, Renê Bonetti, “got a maid as a gift” when they got married and moved to the United States. The couple lived in the country with the employee, who lived in conditions analogous to slavery.

The victim was not paid for her work and suffered aggression from her employers, until she managed to escape while the couple was on a trip to Brazil. The crime was investigated by the FBI, and Renê was sentenced to six years in prison, but Margarida managed to escape to São Paulo.

The episodes of “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada” air on Wednesdays at 7 pm on digital platforms.