Invest in health! Benefits of eating 3 dates a day for 1 week

When talking about fruits, everyone thinks of bananas, apples, oranges and other common species. However, there are some unusual types that can be just as or more nutritious and beneficial. With that in mind, we separate some date benefits for you to start including this vegetable in your menu.

Three great benefits of dates for your health

Check out some of the main benefits of dates for your health below. They will certainly make you want to eat more of this tasty fruit that can be easily found throughout the country.

1 – Benefits of dates: aids in digestion

Dates have always been known to be fruits that contribute immensely to the digestive process. It is highly rich in fiber, which facilitates the digestive process of food and fights constipation. In fact, it works very well as a preventive method of the problem in anyone.

A publication in the scientific journal British Journal of Nutrition proves the benefits of dates for the gut. It also helps to cause a greater feeling of satiety when the body is really well fed.

2 – Fights depression and reduces stress

One of the benefits of dates that few people know about is their ability to fight symptoms of stress and depression. It is rich in vitamin B6 and therefore helps to regulate serotonin levels in the body. More than that, the date is full of tryptophan, a substance that improves mood and makes a person sleep better.

3 – Dates help you lose weight

To give you an idea, 100 grams of dates contain only 282 calories. In addition to being a low-calorie fruit, dates improve digestion and help deflate the body. It also controls appetite and makes a person sleep better. All these effects directly affect the quality of a diet aimed at weight loss.