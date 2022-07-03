Isadora finally marries Joaquim in Beyond the Illusion

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) carried out all possible schemes to win over his beloved, and even though Davi (Rafael Vitti) tried everything to prevent it, the crook got what he wanted most. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionthe dreaded and awaited moment will finally arrive and isadora (Larissa Manoela) will marry the son of Úrsula (Bárbara Paz).

Davi, did not give up until he used all his cards in his sleeve to prevent Joaquim from carrying out his plan to marry Isadora, however, even his attempt to expose all the tricks that the crook made inside the weaving worked, because soon then his identity was revealed with the arrival of the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff). This caused all of David’s plans to go down the drain, as he fears that this information will be revealed to everyone due to being wanted by the police.

Violeta never approved of the engagement between Isadora and Joaquim. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Violeta never approved of the engagement between Isadora and Joaquim. Source: Reproduction/Globo

All this made Joaquim’s path free to complete his main objective, and take his beloved to the altar, even if deep down she didn’t want that and was only getting married to clean her image, which was defamed twice. for the entire city. One of these times was set up by Joaquim himself, who anonymously called the radio and said that Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) had slept with Davi before the wedding.

Of course, Isadora was devastated by the news and saw no alternative but to marry Joaquim, because then she would be free from further defamation and would be accepted by society. This could be the beginning of a big nightmare for the young woman, as she is marrying someone she doesn’t love, and behind her back, she does all sorts of tricks to get away with it.