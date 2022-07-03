‘I’ve been wearing the same underwear for six days’, vents Brazilian amid European air chaos

The problems faced by thousands of passengers in Europe have increased as the continent enters the peak travel season. A Brazilian ironically exposed his drama to the Portuguese media.





While London and Amsterdam have faced delays in dispatching and claiming luggage, the situation at Lisbon airport is with dozens of flight cancellations. According to one from TAP, the chaos would have been exacerbated by an incident involving a Gulfstream jet, which had its tires blown on landing, blocking the only operational runway.

However, to the local press, dozens of passenger reports tell that the chaos had already started before, in a reflection of the “air chaos” that the European continent is going through. The main causes are due to the fact that the increase in demand has not kept up with the availability of the service, since companies and airports have not replaced the employees who were disconnected during the worst moments of the pandemic.

A case that illustrates the situation very well is that of the comedian and businessman Abdias Melo, who has been stuck at Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, for six days, without access to his suitcases.

He has updated his situation on Instagram, where he said he has been relying on the help of acquaintances and strangers to do basic things like eating, drinking and sleeping, as TAP has not been able to provide hotels for all passengers.

Travelers from Europe are going through a difficult situation pic.twitter.com/Z943VLLMWg — Depression Airport (@AeroportoD) July 2, 2022

In one of his statements, made in a tone of irony, he said: “I’ve been wearing the same underwear for six days, I haven’t showered, I stink, my armpit stinks, and they don’t do anything, just nothing”, reports indignantly. He also gets into more personal topics, saying he hasn’t been able to do his business, “since you only do it at home and your flight is being rescheduled, canceled and rescheduled”.

The situation is so critical that the new departure forecast is for the 9th of July, completing 13 days, if the situation does not change. As mentioned, Melo has been updating his followers on Instagram with some frequency, showing how the drama of travelers in Lusitanian lands is.



