Jakelyne Oliveira is surprised by flight rules: ‘Forbidden slippers’

Jakelyne Oliveira had a surprise moments before leaving for São Paulo, after enjoying São João da Thay. Miss Brazil 2013 was at the airport when she heard an employee making a call for another flight, among the instructions passed by him was that passengers could not travel wearing a tank top and flip-flops.

“Guys, I’m freaked out, it’s not our flight, but they started calling for a boarding here and the guy started saying: ‘We called you passengers for a flight like this, we informed you that it is forbidden to board with bags in your hands, boxes and we inform also that it is forbidden to board with flip-flops and a tank top”, described the former “A Fazenda 12”, who was traveling alongside her boyfriend, singer Mariano.

“Did I miss something? Because I don’t understand, I’ve never seen this in my life, not being able to board with a tank top and flip flops?”, she asked, who still joked with the look she had chosen for the flight. “I just realized that I’m wearing a tank top and with a bag, everything he said he can’t, for my happiness this flight is not mine, because I would already be barred. Instagram yesterday afternoon.

Jakelyne did not mention the airline operating the flight with the extraordinary instructions.

This is not the first case of the kind denounced by influencers. In May, Amelia Marni, star of the reality show Love Island Australia, was barred from a Jetstar flight for wearing a crop top. A flight attendant approached the woman and demanded that the passenger “cover up”, even though the company’s guidelines, mentioning “minimum clothing requirements”, only state that “for their safety, all adults and children able to walk must wear (slippers are acceptable) during embarkation and disembarkation”.