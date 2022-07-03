Jamie Campbell, actor behind Vecna, made actress cry on set

Millie Bobby Brown became known for playing the lovely Elevenin “Stranger Things”. The character is one of the protagonists of the story who, over the course of four seasons, had to deal with monsters from another dimension and adapt to a world she has not known for several years.

And in the last episodes of the plot, the vecna gave a job to the young woman and her friends. Behind the scenes, the work of creating the villain was highlighted mainly because of the hyper-realistic makeup created to compose the enemy. played by the actor Jamie Campbell Bowerthe artist’s performance was so thorough that it brought tears to the eyes of Millie.

“They left her in a position where she’s tied up. I walked over to her. [como Vecna] and she started to cry. She wouldn’t look at me and was visibly disgusted by it all.” Variety. O vecna it was a challenge for Jamie, mainly because of the villain’s layers of personality.

“After she cried and I made it obvious that she knew it was me, one of the things she said to me was, ‘I knew it was you because I smelled cigarettes,’ because I’m a smoker.” It is worth mentioning that the Volume 2 in “Stranger Things” is now available on Netflix.