Jealousy after threesome sparks all-out fight on ship

A fight broke out in a cruisewhich left the United States for the Bahamas, after passengers made threesome.

According to Theresa James, travel agent and witness to the incident, the confusion started because of jealousy of one of the passengers who practiced the threesome. The fight would have started small, escalated and ended in general, spreading to other floors of the vessel.

Videos in the early hours of Tuesday (28), were released in the social networks. In one of them, it is possible to see a man dressed as a security guard trying to separate some people, without any success.

Because of the imbroglio, the Coast Guard was called and escorted the ship back to port. The cruise arrived at New York on Tuesday, the 28th, within the scheduled time.

Despite the inconvenience, there is no information on arrests at the time.